David Moyes fights on after West Ham win nervy relegation battle with Southampton

Nayef Aguerd scoring West Ham's winner against Southampton

West Ham emerged from an agricultural meeting of bottom vs second bottom in the Premier League with a 1-0 win which took them to 14th. In a highly congested bottom half of the table they are still only a point from safety, but hanging on for a victory suggested they have the mettle to scrape to safety after a dispiriting season.

Few were enduring the pre-match traipse through Westfield with great expectations. This was a relegation scrap between two clubs whose early season worst-case scenarios were mid table anonymity. Southampton’s top scorer Che Adams hurt his calf on international duty with Scotland, so it was Theo Walcott and Sekou Mara leading the line, one Premier League goal between them all season. West Ham changed only their goalkeeper from the team who drew with Aston Villa before the international break, Lukasz Fabianski in for Alphonse Areola.

Southampton’s fourth-choice centre-back Duje Caleta-Car seemed on a mission to maim Jarrod Bowen, trundling into him in a pile-up of congealing legs after 25 minutes. Up to this point it was a highlight of the game in a desperate first half, a Premier League game in name only.

Thilo Kehrer swept the resulting free-kick onto the unmarked head of Nayef Aguerd, connecting pleasingly to beat Gavin Bazunu. After a lengthy (is there any other kind?) Var check it was decided that none of the offside West Ham players were relevant and the opening goal was awarded. A clean header from a defender, from a defender’s set piece, an appropriately unmemorable goal for the occasion.

Record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana immediately improved things from the Southampton bench with his revolutionary idea that running at defenders with a bit of purpose might be worth a try. Bowen looked West Ham’s biggest threat throughout, going close after sending two opponents to the deck with a dummy then shooting, Jan Bednarek was in position for a crucial block.

Southampton’s away record was supposed to be their strong point but they seemed to be making up the numbers for long periods. By the 73rd minute Ruben Selles had removed the four unthreatening strikers and wingers he started with. If reading too much into these things is your bag, West Ham’s bench seemed livelier. David Moyes led the way, stepping either side of the lines in his technical area, but coaches Paul Nevin and Billy McKinlay were not far behind on the claret bordering. Selles pointed prodded and waved, mostly alone.

It was tough to see what he and his team were trying to achieve. In the absence of a central free kick and the chance that creates for the lethal James Ward-Prowse Southampton never looked like scoring. This until five minutes were left and Ward-Prowse dug out the sort of impeccable delivery he has made his trademark, for a cross rather than a dead ball. Paul Onuachu leapt well, beat Fabianski but not the crossbar. With that went their chance for a point.