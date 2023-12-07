David Moyes confident 'big' win over Tottenham can be a turning point for West Ham

Delighted: Moyes was pleased to see his Hammers side win on the road (Getty Images)

David Moyes hailed West Ham’s comeback win over Tottenham on Thursday night as a “big moment” for the club’s supporters.

Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse scored the goals as the Hammers came from behind to beat Spurs in north London, staying in the game despite heavy pressure from the home side.

The result takes them to within three points of Spurs and continues a strong run of away form this season. Only Thursday night’s opponents, Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal have won more points on the road than West Ham.

The hosts may have had much the better of it in the opening stages but West Ham stayed alive and soaked up the pressure before turning the game around.

Moyes concedes that, generally, his team have struggled away from home against the top sides in the League but believes the result can prove a turning point for the club.

“I think, overall, it was a big moment for our supporters,” he said.

“They want to see us challenging the big teams and we want to do that as well. At the moment, I have to say, Tottenham are as good as any team in the Premier League.

“We’ve not had the moments and we want to be that team. We want to have those moments and be winning. We want our supporters to be enjoying it. I think tonight was a big moment for us.

“Hopefully it gives our players a lot of confidence, and our supporters as well because we’ve got a really good team here. We’re getting up the league and we’re doing well in Europe, so let’s hope it continues.”