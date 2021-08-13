David Moyes challenges Said Benrahma to replicate Jesse Lingard’s West Ham form

(PA)

David Moyes has challenged Said Benrahma to replicate the form of Jesse Lingard at West Ham this season.

The Algerian forward endured a rocky first season in the Premier League after his move from Brentford but ended the campaign on a high, and has enjoyed a strong pre-season in east London.

With Lingard determined to make his mark at Manchester United and a return to the London Stadium currently looks unlikely, Moyes will need someone to replace his creative output.

With a season in the top flight under his belt, Moyes wants to see Benrahma deliver in the final third.

"If Said can get into the team and do anything as well as Jesse did then that would be great," said Moyes.

"I think Said in his own right had really good numbers at Brentford so I am hoping he can show a bit of that for us this season.

"There’s always been a big chance for him. We can’t just have 11 players we’re going to need competition and need players who can come in and make a difference. From that point of view I’m going to need more players."

Moyes eased Benrahma into the squad last season and was often critical of his consistency and decision-making in public, but the West Ham boss is starting to see a player ready for the top flight.

"I think he is certainly more ready than he was last year," he added.

"I think he came in with not really a true understanding of the Premier league in some of the things he was attempting to do in the games. His final ball had to be better, well already in pre-season he has got himself some goals and you can see a greater deal of confidence. At the moment he releases the ball we’re looking for more consistency.

"All the other parts of his game we’re happy with: his effort, commitment and attitude have been great but generally now he just needs to step up to what we want and add all those parts to his game."

