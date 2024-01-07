David Moyes addresses West Ham's transfer plans after injury blows in Bristol City draw

David Moyes faces a nervy wait to find out the extent of three key injuries suffered in Sunday’s FA Cup draw with Bristol City, but says his January transfer plans are unlikely to change unless any of them prove severe.

The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by the Championship side at the London Stadium and must now travel to Ashton Gate for a replay as they seek a place in the fourth round.

Of bigger concern to Moyes, however, will be the growing strain on his squad as Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Konstantinos Mavropanos all picked up injuries, while Michail Antonio is already sidelined and both Nayef Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Paqueta had only just returned from a knee problem suffered in the win over Arsenal last month but lasted barely ten minutes before hobbling off with a reoccurrence of the same problem, while top-scorer Bowen required treatment on his ankle after the final whistle.

“I couldn’t give you any update at all,” Moyes said in his post-match press conference. “I’ve not even to spoken to the medical team since the end of the game, so I couldn’t give you anything on that.

“I think losing Lucas was a big turning point in the game. We missed a great chance to go 2-0 up, Pablo should probably have scored to make it 2-0 and it may have changed the game. We had a big opportunity, started the game brilliantly well, looked as if we were in control.

"But we didn’t get it and it allowed Bristol to grow into the game. We had a couple of injuries, broke the game up a bit and changed the momentum.”

Turning point: David Moyes believes Lucas Paqueta's injury changed the game against Bristol City (Getty Images)

The January transfer window is now open but when asked whether the day’s injuries could accelerate the club’s push for new signings, Moyes replied: “I don’t think so, I don’t think it would necessarily play a part.

“Obviously, if we’re going to lose people long-term but I’ve not heard anything to suggest anybody’s severe.

“I’m more disappointed about Lucas Paqueta, we got him back and then he’s out after five or ten minutes.

"We were all of the understanding that things were fine, he trained yesterday. But obviously something must be annoying him. It’s the same injury.”