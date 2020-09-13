David Morrissey: ‘You will put yourself out there and your work will be hammered’

David Morrissey has played a lot of people you wouldn’t invite round for dinner. There’s The Walking Dead’s Governor, a charismatic town leader with psychopathic tendencies and an eyepatch; Nazi captain Gunther Weber in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001); corrupt detective Maurice Jobson in Red Riding (2009); and now, Walter Blackett, the stinking rich but morally bankrupt rubber manufacturer in ITV’s shiny new drama The Singapore Grip.

The JG Farrell adaptation is equal parts opulent, soapy drama and satirical takedown of colonialism – though in the two episodes I was given, it leans rather more heavily on the former. Set during the Second World War, just before the Japanese invasion of British-colonised Singapore in 1942, the six-parter is a little like Downton Abbey, only with more disdain for the ruling class.

“These people are deeply racist,” says Morrissey. “They’re there to feather their own nests, not to bring profit and an easier life to the indigenous population.” As is the new normal, we’re speaking over video, and Zoom fatigue seems to have set in. Dressed in a UN refugee agency T-shirt (he’s been a goodwill ambassador for them since 2017), with silver stubble on his face and chunky azure-blue rings on his fingers, the 56-year-old seems a little weary – though he’ll perk up later when the conversation turns to Michael Gove. “They’re there to take as much as they can, and then go home,” he continues, his Liverpudlian accent soft, except when he’s swearing. “That story could be told in every place that the British touched.”

Walter is not only a racist, he is also – as Morrissey puts it – a “warped capitalist” who has no qualms asking his daughter to seduce a man solely so he can gain power and money. But Morrissey always hints at more beneath the surface of his characters; to all of them, good or bad, he brings a sort of crumpled stoicism, not necessarily stealing the show, but always elevating it. Which perhaps explains why a critic once described him as “TV’s most underrated leading man”. He was superb as a philandering politician in the whodunnit State of Play, and deeply affecting as an army captain whose daughter is abducted in the second series of BBC drama The Missing. Last year, I saw him on stage in Jack Thorne’s The End of History; his grizzled performance as a lapsed activist who’s failed to pass on his leftist ideals to his children was wonderful.

David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes play a couple whose daughter Alice disappeared in 2003

Morrissey believes it’s vital that he empathises with the characters he plays. Even Walter? “Totally,” he says. “I have to find empathy. This is a man who grew up in an education system where all he was ever told was that he was in the right. There are the ‘savages’, and there is us.” People like Walter, he adds, believed that colonised countries “would be absolutely unsophisticated, uncultivated, uncultured places of poverty if it wasn’t for us. That’s what we felt our role was, but there was also an element of real destruction inside that.”

Jane Horrocks and David Morrissey in ITV's 'The Singapore Grip'

