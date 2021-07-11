David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada to hold press conference with Ministers of International Development and Public Services and Procurement on Canada's support for vaccination efforts
OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement invite media to participate in a press conference on Canada's support for vaccination efforts in developing countries, humanitarian and conflict situations.
Event: Press conference
Date: Monday July 12, 2021
Time: 11:00 am ET
Location: Room 200, Sir John A. MacDonald Building, 144 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario
Notes for media:
Open coverage in person and by teleconference
Media wishing to cover the event in person must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery
Participants can dial in to listen and ask questions via these numbers:
Attention:
Those attending in person must wear a facemask or covering.
Individuals must not present any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the previous 14 days.
SOURCE Canadian Unicef Committee
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/11/c3551.html