Many members of the Detroit Lions are preparing for life without Ben Johnson, after their former offensive coordinator departed to stay in the division and become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. One of the biggest and most productive elements to Johnson's offense was the running game in Detroit, headlined by running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

A duo known as "Sonic & Knuckles," for their balance of power from Montgomery and speed from Gibbs, will now adjust to life without Johnson.

In New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, both Lions running backs spoke briefly to CHGO and said that the rivalry between Detroit and Chicago will pick up intensity as they'll face their former coach twice a year moving forward.

"It definitely picks up for sure," Montgomery said about the rivalry between the two teams, which he has felt the last two seasons as the former Bears running back joined Detroit prior to the 2023 season. "If I didn't already look at me playing the Bears as something more than what it was, I can't really wait to play them now because Ben was with us. It'll be kind of cool to see what they're saying about us."

For Gibbs, who also joined Detroit in 2023 as their first round draft pick, he had a very simple message: They'll use their knowledge and history with Johnson to lead them.

"We know you, Ben," Gibbs said. "We know what you're going to do. I'm gonna call the plays out before you do."

There is definitely more interest in upcoming meetings between the Bear and Lions starting in 2025, where Johnson has the chance to show off against his former team.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs say Bears-Lions rivalry will heat up