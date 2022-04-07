David McKee: Mr Benn author dies aged 87

David McKee also illustrated some of the later Paddington Bear books

David McKee, the children's author and illustrator known for the Mr Benn series, has died at the age of 87.

The Devon-born writer, who also created Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, sold more than 10 million copies of his books around the world.

In a statement, his publisher Andersen Press announced the "beloved" author's death "with great sadness".

"All at Andersen Press hope his spirit lives on for many more generations through his joyful, heartfelt stories."

McKee's character Mr Benn famously wore a black suit and bowler hat and went on a series of adventures.

In each book, Mr Benn visited a fancy dress store and tried on a different outfit, before leaving the shop through a magic door and going on a journey related to his costume.

The concept was later adapted as an animated television series, originally transmitted by the BBC in the early 1970s.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant was also made into a TV series, as well as a stage play.

McKee also illustrated books written by other authors, such as some of the later Paddington Bear books.