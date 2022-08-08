David McCullough, Author And Historian, Dead At 89

Ryan Grenoble
Historian and author David McCullough tips a ranger hat he received as part of the National Park Service Honorary Ranger Award he received on Boston Common in Boston on Oct. 4, 2016. (Photo: Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Best-selling author and presidential historian David McCullough died Sunday at the age of 89. His daughter, Dorie Lawson, confirmed his death to The New York Times.

McCullough won two Pulitzer Prizes for his deeply researched presidential biographies, one for Harry Truman, and another concerning John Adams.

