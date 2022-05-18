David McCormack’s team defeats Jalen Wilson’s squad Tuesday at G League Elite Camp

Gary Bedore
·2 min read
Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
  • Jalen Wilson
    College basketball player (2020–2020) Kansas

Kansas’ David McCormack scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in helping Team Four claim a 99-94 victory over KU teammate Jalen Wilson’s Team One on Tuesday at the NBA G League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

McCormack, a 6-10 power forward from Norfolk, Virginia, who has decided to begin his pro career rather than play a super senior season at Kansas, hit 3 of 5 shots while playing 17 minutes.

Wilson, a 6-8 junior-to-be forward from Denton, Texas, who is deciding whether to turn pro or return to college, scored 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, Wilson was 3 of 5 on three-pointers and had three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes.

Wilson scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting (4 of 6 from three) in a Team One victory over Team Two on Monday. McCormack scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds in a Team Four loss to Team Three on Monday.

Here are the measurements of the two KU players taken at G League Elite Camp.

Wilson measured 6 feet, 7 1/4 inches with shoes, 6-5 3/4 barefoot. He weighed in at 224.6 pounds with a 6-8 1/4 wingspan and 8-6 standing reach. He had 7.65% body fat.

McCormack measured 6-10 3/4 with shoes, 6-9 1/4 barefoot. He weighed in at 260.6 pounds with a 7-2 wingspan and 9-0 standing reach. He had 12.8% body fat, second highest of the 44 combine players. Kenny Lofton of Louisiana Tech’s body fat was 15.15%.

Former Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar, who has narrowed his list of transfer possibilities to KU and Gonzaga with KU perceived to be the leader according to various recruiting analysts, measured 6-7 in shoes and 200.4 pounds with 5.2% body fat. He had a 6-9 wingspan and 8-5 1/2 standing reach. Like Wilson and KU teammate Christian Braun, McCullar has until June 1 to remove his name from the NBA Draft pool, if he wishes to continue his college career.

The G League Elite Camp is over after running two days in Chicago. Next is the NBA Combine, set for the rest of the week through the weekend in Chicago. KU’s Braun and Ochai Agbaji will attend the Combine. It is still possible Wilson and/or McCormack could be invited by NBA officials to stay for the Combine.

