David McCormack shows who he is on Senior Night win: Kansas Jayhawks’ Moneyball star

Jesse Newell
·5 min read
Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
Before handing the microphone over to David McCormack for his senior speech, Kansas coach Bill Self said one final compliment to make sure everyone at Allen Fieldhouse heard it.

“David McCormack put us on his back,” Self said following KU’s 70-63 overtime victory over Texas, “and won us this championship right here.”

McCormack, in all reality, had a fitting performance in what likely will be his final game at Allen Fieldhouse.

He was frustrating at times. He didn’t do everything perfectly.

Yet, as is often the case, he was immensely productive in scoring a season-high 22 points with 10 rebounds and excellent defense throughout.

“He carried us,” Self said later.

McCormack is a lightning rod for criticism because he often doesn’t pass the eye test. KU fans spoiled by predecessor Udoka Azubuike will note McCormack makes things look difficult inside. Heck, even Self isn’t immune to those thoughts even while thinking McCormack is capable of more.

“Guys, in the first half, how many 1-footers did he miss? And you make a couple of those, the lid comes off. It’s different,” Self said. “He was trying too hard.”

These objections, though, remind me a bit of the scene in the movie “Moneyball” when Oakland A’s scouts oppose the idea of trading for outfielder David Justice late in his career.

“Why do you like him?” one of the A’s scouts asks Billy Beane in the film, who points to assistant Peter Brand.

“Because he gets on base,” Brand tells them.

McCormack is KU’s ultimate Moneyball player this season, because despite the narrative surrounding him, the statistics tell a simple yet compelling story about what he is:

An efficient son-of-a-gun.

And the basketball equivalent of an on-base machine.

So how does McCormack do this? By dominating areas that are harder to focus on but help win games all the same.

Few talk about big-man giveaways, but McCormack thrives in this setting, posting the second-lowest turnover rate on the team during Big 12 play.

But McCormack’s masterstroke actually is something different ... and a facet that was the difference between KU winning and losing Saturday.

He is elite at drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line. But, then, more importantly, he’s lethal once he gets there.

This is not a typical skill-set for a 6-foot-10 big man. Nevertheless, McCormack made all 10 of his free-throw attempts against Texas on Saturday and now has hit 16 straight from the stripe.

What he accomplished in Big 12 play isn’t just exceptional for a forward — it’s unique for any KU player, big or small. Since 2010, 33 Jayhawks players have attempted 50 free throws or more in conference play; McCormack’s 84% accuracy ranks second out of that group, behind only 2012-13 Ben McLemore — a guard whose calling card in the NBA has been his ability to shoot.

McCormack has mastered the path to unacknowledged production. Those only looking at his 6-for-13 shooting line Saturday would be missing two more critical parts of the picture: that he turned it over only once and also banked the equivalent of an additional 5 for 5 two-point shooting thanks to his perfect 10 free-throw effort.

Add it all up, and McCormack took on a massive offensive role for KU against Texas while averaging an impressive 1.30 points per possession on the plays he ended.

His conference numbers are nearly as astounding. McCormack, in fact, has Big 12 efficiency that compares favorably to teammate Ochai Agbaji, who will undoubtedly win Big 12 player of the year honors in the next few days.



Big 12 play offensive rating

Big 12 play usage percentage

Agbaji

110.2

24.9

McCormack

118.5

25.6





Site:KenPom.com

The stats above don’t argue that McCormack has been a better player. Agbaji has been more consistent throughout the season, and he needs less help from others to create his offense.

Those numbers, though, can lead us to say this: In conference play, McCormack has been more efficient with his possessions than Agbaji while taking on a greater offensive load than him during the minutes he’s played.

And I feel safe saying that’s not close to the perception of what McCormack has accomplished during the second half of his senior season.

McCormack’s legacy, of course, will be written ahead. The most beloved KU basketball teams solidify their historical status with postseason success, so McCormack and his teammates understand how they play the next few weeks will define how fans remember them.

Until then, McCormack needs to be appreciated for what he is and has been for this KU team.

He’s not Azubuike. He’s not the best big man in the nation. He’s not the most graceful inside, nor does he have surgical accuracy at the rim like many Self bigs of the past.

What he is, though, is a valuable piece for the people smart enough to overlook all that, ultimately helping KU win in one of the least glamorous ways possible.

The 2002 A’s were silently winning with walks, while KU has McCormack free throws.

Meaning McCormack, if nothing else, deserves to not be overlooked — especially if his greatest sin is being statistically ahead of his time.

