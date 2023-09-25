David McCallum: NCIS and The Man from U.N.C.L.E actor dies aged 90

Actor David McCallum poses at Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 22nd annual Hall of Fame gala in Beverly Hills, California March 11, 2013

British actor David McCallum is being remembered as a "true renaissance man" after his death at age 90.

McCallum was most recently known for playing a pathologist on hit CBS TV programme NCIS, which went on to generate several spinoff series.

In the 1960s, McCallum played a secret agent on hit spy drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

The Scottish-born actor died in New York on Monday. His death was due to natural causes.

"David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world," CBS said in a statement.

"He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away."

His role in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. - in which he played a Russian agent - won him many fans, particularly young women charmed by his good looks.

The series ended in 1968, but not before he received several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for playing the role of Illya Kuryakin on the show.

McCallum found roles in films including The Great Escape, The Greatest Story Ever Told, and A Night to Remember.

He also guest starred on TV series Perry Mason and The Outer Limits.

Born in Glasgow to parents who were classical musicians, he initially pursued a career in music before finding work as an actor.

His role on NCIS came after he appeared for a role in the show JAG, which led to the NCIS spinoff. NCIS itself later went on to generate other NCIS shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

McCallum also found work as a voice actor for children's cartoons and video games.

A statement issued by his family called him a " true renaissance man".

"He was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge," it said.

"For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS."