David Lynch, director of ‘Twin Peaks,’ headed for divorce with wife Emily Sofle

David Lynch and his wife Emily Stofle are splitting up after 14 years of marriage — Stofle filed for divorce on Friday.

Lynch, an acclaimed director, responsible for the TV series “Twin Peaks” and the movies “Mulholland Drive” and “Eraserhead,” does not appear to be in an amicable situation with his estranged wife, reports TMZ.

Sofle, 46, seeks sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter, allowing Lynch only visitation rights.

With no evidence of the couple having a prenup, she’s also requesting spousal support and attorney’s fees from the 77-year-old director.

Stofle, who is Lynch’s fourth wife, met him when she appeared in his 2006 film “Inland Empire.” She later appeared in his 2017 Showtime revival of “Twin Peaks.”

In 2012, the couple welcomed their only child together, when Lynch was 66.

The pair released a statement during Stofle’s pregnancy that read: “The couple are thrilled at the news and looking forward to meeting their first child together.”

Lynch has one adult child from each of his first three marriages.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Lynch said his tendency to prioritize his work made it difficult to be a good husband and father. “You gotta be selfish. And it’s a terrible thing, he said. “I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is.”

“I did what I had to do,” he said of his home life. “There could have been more work done. There are always so many interruptions.”

———