Avid fisherman David Lougee Silver City New Mexico discusses his top five must-have summer fishing tips.

SILVER CITY, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / The summer fishing season is approaching rapidly, and experts are offering their top fishing tips. Avid fisherman David Lougee Silver City New Mexico recently released his top five must-have tips for fishing in New Mexico this summer.

David Lougee Silver City New Mexico first explains that fly fishing is an extremely popular form of fishing in New Mexico's rivers. He says that one of the most important tips to keep in mind is to stay within your skill level. Beginners shouldn't head to rapidly running rivers just because they're known as some of the best fishing spots in the state. He suggests starting on a small eddie, which is often wherefish seek refuge as well.

"Remember to cast upstream and let your fly flow down to the eddies and calmer areas of water," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico adds. "Casting upstream with spinners can snag you some of the biggest rainbow and brown trout as well."

David Lougee Silver City New Mexico explains that it's natural for food sources to swim downstream, so if your fly or lure looks more natural flowing the same direction.

"We often only think about our techniques and locations as fly fishermen," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico says. "But we also need to think about our gear. It's essential to keep your wading gear clean."

David Lougee Silver City New Mexico explains that wading gear must be kept clean to keep Aquatic Nuisance Species at bay. Moving from one fishing spot to another without cleaning wading gear means carrying these parasites, algae, and other unwanted creatures to areas where they shouldn't be. David Lougee Silver City New Mexico continuously expresses the importance of cleaning wading gear and letting it dry completely between fishing sessions.

"Another tip I like to emphasize among fishermen is to catch and release whenever possible," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico says. "This is our best chance of preserving the fish we all enjoy catching."

David Lougee Silver City New Mexico explains that there's much more to catch and release fishing than simply letting the fish go from your hands. He explains that many times, fishermen harm the fish and release it only for it to die hours later. David Lougee Silver City New Mexico advises not to squeeze the fish, pull the hook out carefully, and put it back in the water as quickly as possible.

Fisherman David Lougee Silver City New Mexico finishes by offering a tip for fishing lakes and ponds. He emphasizes the importance of understanding your lake and its structure.

"Lakes and ponds are some of the best places to hone your fishing skills, and they can be ideal for catching bass, trout, salmon and more," David Lougee Silver City New Mexico says. "Pay attention to where there are rocks, plant growth, shore banks, weed beds, and sandbars, as these are the places you'll find the most fish. Most importantly, get out there, have fun, and remember to catch and release."

