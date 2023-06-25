David Lloyd on the art of commentary: Analysis? Give it a rest

David Lloyd will still be a presence at Ashes Tests this summer - Telegraph/Paul Cooper

“Analysis. Ohhhh analysis. Nooo,” begins David Lloyd - Bumble to most of us - in his broad, eminently recognisable Lancastrian twang.

“I keep hearing we’re trying to simplify things, make it more watchable for people who don’t normally tune in. ‘His grip’…oh for goodness’ sake, give it a rest!”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lloyd’s eyes dance with his words. He admits, as if it is not apparent, that in-play analysis is his pet hate. “I think it bores them rigid! Keep it simple. There’s a massive place for it in the Masterclass, with Jimmy Anderson, Curtly Ambrose or Ricky Ponting. They’re wonderful for children because they get right back to making it fun. Absolutely brilliant. It’s time and a place, isn’t it?”

Lloyd is a doyen of the box, having spent more than two decades as one of Sky’s most recognisable and loved cricket broadcasters. He stepped away in late 2021.

He explains that 80 per cent of work is done off the monitor “because there’s no point going into people’s houses talking about something that’s happening over there, is there?” He is vehemently against the increasing remote commentary trend: “You’re lifted by the occasion, and you go up and down. It is impossible to do that from a studio.”

And another thing that irks him is statistically driven content: “How many read stats out? Bloody brilliant! And they’re mainly irrelevant. It’s when they can’t describe what’s going on … read some stats. There’s a stats guy who gets paid handsomely: if there’s a stat, he’ll give it you.”

Lloyd pauses. He draws a breath. “I’ll strip it right back,” he continues, before reeling off an oratory honours board that includes Henry Blofeld, Christopher Martin Jenkins, Ian Chappell, Tony Greig and Richie Benaud. “Never seen them with a note. Not one of them. Describe what’s going on. Next ball. Say what you see. The next delivery is not in that book that you were writing in last night.”

Bill Lawry was Lloyd’s commentary hero “...by a mile. He was that one eyed about Australia. He had a fantastic voice and vocabulary.” Lloyd is mimicking Lawry’s tones now, recalling time together at the MCG. “There was a pause and I said ‘do you know Bill; this is quite a decent ground now. ‘Decent ground, this is the MCG’. He absolutely took the fly off the water. He went into overdrive.

“I listen to new commentators - fly-by-night commentators - and the golden rule is do not talk when he’s running in. If you’re talking and telling him about Jimmy five years ago in this match and off stump flies out of the ground, you’re dead in the water. Silence has untold value.”

Lloyd now works for LancsTV - Telegraph/Paul Cooper

Lloyd’s work was a source of so much pleasure and pride. Does he miss it? “No, not at all. Because I’m there at every Test. They’re here, there, and everywhere. Go do something up from there; over here; down there; back up here. I watched last week, and they were there at sparrow fart in the morning and then still there at half past seven at night. I was sat in the pub. Fantastic.”

It has changed a bit, then? Another pause. Then a nod. “It’s not uncommon to have nine or ten commentators, now. Miles too many. You can go to the pictures in the afternoon and not miss your stint.”

Lloyd picks and chooses his gigs. Since leaving Sky - an exit he describes as “messy” – he has been with Channel 7 in Australia, Sunset and Vine in Dubai and, via his great mate Paul Allott, has returned to Lancashire. Old Trafford has changed a bit since his playing days. “Draft Bass Harry”, who sunk a pint every time Lancashire lost a wicket, and the “pit of hate” in front of the Pavilion have both gone. There are new stands, and the pitch has turned around. But it remains home.

Story continues

Lloyd is speaking to Telegraph Sport ahead of a stint with LancsTV, the club’s in-house live stream. It is a T20 night and blurred bodies whizz past the door, each putting final touches on an impressive 15-camera set up. The BBC’s Scott Read leads the coverage, with Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Allot himself, Stuart Law, and Phoebe Graham all regulars.

Lloyd waxes lyrical about Badger & Combes, a local company who run the technical side: “I’ve worked all over the world and these are as good as any… better than a lot. Absolutely bang on.” Little wonder, then, that LancsTV claimed runners-up spot in the 2022 Broadcast Sport Awards’ YouTube Channel of the Year.

And all that means that Lloyd, down for 10 days’ work, yearns for more. He does not need it but does it for the joy. “There’s a great history to county cricket,” he explains. “It’s a fabric of society in England. I don’t buy this ‘oh nobody watches.’ That’s not the point: people are working. Think about all those that stop you wherever you are [to talk about it]. They’re watching in the papers, on social media, on blogs. They’re just checking in on county cricket on the tablets. That’s not going to change.”

David Lloyd back when he worked on Sky Sports' cricket coverage - PA/Mike Egerton

Lloyd’s statements are borne out in the numbers. Last year, LancsTV had over 3.5 million views across Facebook and YouTube, supplemented by a further four million views across Jio and FanCode – Indian platforms that Lancashire utilise as part of a targeted strategy involving commercialisation as a next step.

Not that all that airtime affords Lloyd celebrity status at Old Trafford it seems: “They turned my car away today,” he laughs. “Health and safety apparently. I said I can drive; I’ve been doing it for a long time.”

Oscillating between humour and cricket has been key to Lloyd’s longevity. There is ‘Bumble’: eccentric; vibrant; never takes himself too seriously; never happier than when belting out Sweet Caroline. “All just natural,” he responds, asked whether he hams it up at all. “It goes back to my dad, a lay preacher who said, ‘just be yourself.’ That’s the beauty of life.”

And then there is David Lloyd, former England cricketer and coach, scorer of 45 hundreds and 276 wickets professionally. “There is a switch,” he explains. “When Stuart Broad is in the middle of an eight-fer you’re not going ‘ho, ho ho, do you remember this 10 years ago?’ There’s that moment when it’s full-on cricket. No messing about. Full-on. You don’t need colour. Just do the cricket.”

Lloyd is 76 but looks well, his arms and face glowing mahogany. “There is nothing I like better than getting on my tractor,” he beams before gesturing his way through a tale about purchasing York Cricket Club’s gang mower at “mates’ rates” via a neighbour.

He has an allotment, way too many tomato plants and several fields. One of those is now a “spoof” cricket pitch that he scarifies and seeds despite no intention of ever using it. The other is a putting green.

Winter was difficult. Covid lingered and that led to rheumatoid arthritis. Then, to shift “violent” headaches, came an operation to burn some nerves at the back of the skull.

“That knocked me a bit. I’m a walking chemist at the moment!”

But now the summer is here. Bumble has a microphone in hand. And life is just that little bit brighter.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.