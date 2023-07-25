David Letterman ‘Works at Grocery Store, Eats Off the Floor and Generally Has a Run of the Place (Video)

David Letterman got back to his roots in Iowa over the weekend, looking for laughs by eating off the floor of a grocery store and cracking a can of soup open right off the shelf as he “worked” as a clerk.

The bit was a promotional spot for the Hy-Vee grocery store chain, which sponsored the latest tour stop of IndyCar, for which Letterman owns a team.

“I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis,” Letterman tells a manager of the store. “And it was the last of the independent, singularly owned grocery stores. And I loved it, and if I can give something back to the marketing community I would like to do that. But I don’t have all day, of course.”

Letterman then dons a store-clerk bib — thanks to the manager’s help, whom Letterman asks, “Can you get this for me? Just be a dear and tie that up,” before feigning injury and calling his new boss “captain.”

Letterman also also cracks a can of cold soup right off the shelf and takes down a mouthful, before turning to one his two associate-helpers for the day and asking him if he’d like a swig himself.

“Whoa! Minestrone. Wow, that’s good,” Letterman says before passing it off to a less-than enthusiastic fellow clerk. “You want some? Go crazy.”

Not to be outdone by himself, Letterman then makes an even bolder food choice.

“This is Hy-Vee,” he said. “Any other grocery store, I wouldn’t eat stuff off the floor.”

Watch more of Dave’s antics in the full three-minute video at the top of this file.

