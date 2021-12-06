David Letterman Immediately Shreds Donald Trump At Kennedy Center Honors

David Letterman wasted no time in ripping former President Donald Trump at the rejuvenated Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Deadline reported.

The annual Washington arts and culture event, which was repeatedly snubbed by Trump, and delayed and downscaled by the pandemic, was presided over by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

“Tonight, it is quite nice, very nice, to see the presidential box once again being occupied,” Letterman said to cheers that turned into a standing ovation for Biden. “The same with the Oval Office.”

Jill Biden and Joe Biden acknowledge the crowd at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors. (Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty Images)

The gala honored opera singer Justino Diaz, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, singer Joni Mitchell, “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels and singer Bette Midler.

“How does it feel to be in a room where everyone is vaccinated and tested?” Kennedy Center chair David Rubinstein asked the crowd.

Kennedy Center honorees Justino Díaz, Lorne Michaels, Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, and Berry Gordy posed for their photo on Saturday. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chief Justice John Roberts and Secretary of State Tony Blinken also attended.

“This night is about the honorees whose unique gifts cross all boundaries and represent all parties from the left to the far left,” Letterman quipped, per the Guardian.

David Letterman attended the unveiling of the bronze sculpture of the likeness of President John F. Kennedy at The Kennedy Center on Saturday. (Photo: Shannon Finney via Getty Images)

The ceremony will air on CBS Dec. 22.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...