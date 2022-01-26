David Letterman to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers’s 40th anniversary show

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Late Night with Seth Meyers will mark its 40th anniversary with a special guest appearance from its original host David Letterman.

Current host Meyers shared the news and said the show’s line-up would make his “college-age” self very happy.

“The original version of the show Late Night premiered on February 1, 1982,” the 48 year-old said in a video on Twitter.

“The 40th anniversary is next Tuesday and so to celebrate my guest will be the man who started it all.

“David Letterman will be here next Tuesday, plus we’ll have music from Adam Duritz of Counting Crows.

“Now that is a show that would make college-age Seth Meyers very happy (and) also the current-age Seth Meyers very happy”.

New York Stock
David Letterman was the first presenter to host the Late Night franchise until 1993 (Joel Ryan/PA)

Letterman was the first presenter to host the Late Night franchise until 1993.

The NBC show has also been hosted by Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and finally Meyers, who took up the role in 2014.

Earlier this month production was cancelled for several days after Meyers tested positive for Covid- 19.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” he wrote at the time.

