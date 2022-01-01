David Lee Roth cuts a couple of farewell shows in Las Vegas due to COVID concerns

David Lee Roth fans clamoring to see the rocker before his retirement had their options shaved by a couple of shows.

Roth announced in October that his current string of dates at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas would be his last, saying he’s “throwing in the shoes.”

But the veteran Van Halen frontman canceled his New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day performances at the venue, which released a statement citing “unforeseen circumstances related to COVID.” Ticketholders will automatically receive refunds.

David Lee Roth will hit Las Vegas for a reduced number of farewell shows.

Roth is still scheduled for seven shows throughout the month, starting Jan. 5, which his spokesperson confirmed would occur as planned. His run was initially set to end Jan. 8 before concerts were added for Jan. 14-15 and 21-22.

Roth announced the additional shows on his website in early December.

The singer, who has always imbued his live performances with rock star elan and the flair of a circus ringleader, typically includes a mix of Van Halen classics (“Panama,” “Runnin’ With the Devil”) and his frisky ‘80s-era solo work (“Just Like Paradise,” his cover of “Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody”) in his set list.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal in October, Roth, 67, shared his decision to retire following his early 2022 dates.

“This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world,” he said.

In the same interview, Roth reflected on the loss of longtime bandmate Eddie Van Halen, who died in October 2020 after a long battle with throat cancer, and made a cryptic comment about his own health.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth said.

Tickets for the remaining dates of Roth’s Las Vegas run are available via ticketmaster.com.

