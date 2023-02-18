David Lammy vows no Chinese CCTV on police stations if Labour wins power

David Lammy Labour China CCTV cameras safety spying fears government buildings police station - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

CCTV cameras made by Chinese companies will be banned from police stations and government buildings if Labour wins back power, David Lammy has said.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the shadow foreign secretary also said that Chinese state-owned companies would be barred from building new UK nuclear plants.

Mr Lammy said: “We have to be very, very concerned about, and afraid of, an authoritarian state getting its hands on critical security infrastructure.”

The CCTV stance goes beyond the current position of the Conservatives, which has banned new cameras from Chinese firms on government buildings, but not promised to remove existing ones.

At least two-thirds of UK police forces who responded to a recent survey by the surveillance watchdog admitted using internal camera systems made by Chinese companies.

The intervention came with heightened public debate about the approach that the West should take to Beijing’s growing influence after a suspected spy balloon was shot down by the US.

This week, Liz Truss used a speech to publicly press Rishi Sunak and other world leaders to do more to curb China’s increasingly “totalitarian” approach.

In recent years, successive Tory governments have moved to scale back the involvement of Chinese companies – either private or state-owned – in critical national infrastructure, but Beijing critics argue much more must be done.

Mr Lammy said: “It’s clear to me that we are living in an era where we have to come to terms with the fact that the United States is no longer a single superpower.

“China is seeking to change the world order – the settlement, really, after 1948 – in its favour. I think that that, of course, will cause problems for democracies.”

Asked if he wanted to “end” the use of CCTV cameras on government buildings and police estates, Mr Lammy said: “Yes.”

Asked why, he explained: “It’s the same reason that the Australians have made that determination – it puts us at risk. It’s an unnecessary risk.”

He gave a similar categorical response on stopping Chinese state-owned companies being involved in new nuclear power stations, a position that the Tories have also adopted.

The MP for Tottenham could be heading up the Foreign Office by the end of next year if Labour wins the general election, expected in spring or autumn 2024.

‘Seize Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine’

In The Telegraph’s interview, he called for Russian assets in the UK to be seized and sold to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction after the invasion, with the party’s proposed law expected to be published soon.

Mr Lammy also played down the significance of a recent gathering of senior former Leave and Remain politicians to discuss the future of Brexit, which made headlines.

Outlining his approach to China, Mr Lammy said: “My own view is that our relationship will largely be determined by China itself. And the developments that happened in the Communist Congress at the end of last year were worrying.

“They were worrying because it appears that President Xi [Jinping] is now surrounding himself with a very small coterie of people in the Politburo, very much selected not for their strength but for their weakness.

“Is he going to be getting the right advice? We can see from the attitude to the pandemic and the disruption that’s caused the Chinese economy that perhaps not.

“And, of course, the aggression in the Taiwan Straits all must make us very cautious, I think, about the coming years. So our posture to China will be determined by decisions made in China.”