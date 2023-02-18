David Lammy: ‘We should be seizing Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine’

David Lammy - Geoff Pugh

Labour is full square behind Nato and Ukraine. That is the message the party is sending this weekend – one designed, in turn, to show it is ready for government. Sir Keir Starmer was meant to be at the Munich security conference, following his secret trip to Ukraine this week, but striking airport staff have curtailed that plan.

In the Labour leader’s place, however, will be one of the party’s four most senior MPs who hopes to be occupying a great office of state by the end of next year: David Lammy. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on a sofa in his parliamentary office earlier this week, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, in a black turtleneck and jacket, outlined his party’s positions on foreign policy.

Currently in his third decade in British politics, Lammy, 50, who is the son of Guyanese parents, was the first black Briton to graduate from Harvard Law School and counts Barack Obama as a personal friend. He exuded self-confidence and warmth.

As he described his party’s position there were promises to strip back China’s role in UK CCTV and nuclear plants, a defence of his presence at an eye-catching Brexit gathering and a reflection on British race relations. But above all, there was a message from the shadow foreign secretary that a Labour government would be just as committed to Ukraine’s cause as the Tory government is today. “We have been clear right from the very beginning that we fully support the Ukrainian people politically, diplomatically, militarily,” says Lammy. “And I have absolutely not sought to strike partisan, small positions in the face of conflict in Europe. I think that’s completely the right thing to do.”

The rhetorical support is backed up with a concrete proposal – a new proposed law to seize Russian state assets in the UK and sell them to finance Ukraine reconstruction. “I think it’s hugely important that given Russia’s aggressive, imperialist intentions and its massacring of not just obviously Ukrainian civilians, but of life in that country, we do all we can to assist,” he explains.

“This is a long haul. It includes the rebuilding of Ukraine at some point. You’ve seen the way that the Russian armed forces have been pummelling the country’s utilities in Ukraine. And clearly where we have Russian state assets in our own country, we should be seizing those assets for the rebuild.”

The details are a little sketchy: the proposed legislation, based on similar plans pushed by Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant, is yet to be drafted, though a reveal is expected soon. But it echoes a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when he addressed Parliament earlier this month. Rishi Sunak’s administration is interested in the idea too, though there are divisions in the West about the best way to deliver it.

It would be easy to assume, in the wake of brutal bombardment and annexation seen after Vladimir Putin ordered a full Russian invasion of Ukraine this time last year, that such total public support would always have emerged from Labour.

But that belies what is happening elsewhere in the West. In America, a strand of public argument being heard with notable frequency on the Trumpist fringe of the Republican Party questions the scale of US military support for Ukraine.

It may also have been different under Labour’s last leader, Jeremy Corbyn. The Islington North MP, now an independent after Sir Keir removed the whip, was a decades-long critic of Nato, the military alliance which thwarted the Soviet Union, and its expansion east. Corbyn urged Western countries to stop arming Ukraine last summer, saying “pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about a solution”, and has suggested the US and UK escalated military tensions before the Russian invasion.

Today, Lammy tells me that he believes the Parliamentary Labour Party [PLP], made up of Labour MPs, is completely behind Nato, even though Corbyn’s leadership of the party only ended in 2019, and many of his Left-wing allies remain on the backbenches. “I think certainly what’s reflected in the PLP now is a sort of unanimous position that Nato is a defensive alliance and that we are supporting Ukraine against an imperialist position. And I’m really pleased that that has been reasserted and is crystal clear right across the Parliamentary Labour Party,” he says.

In addition, he believes in going further in arming Ukraine, specifically by helping get fighter jets to Zelensky’s troops before the expected Russian offensive in the coming weeks, even if it is Western allies with F-16s, not UK jets, that are given. “When Zelensky says he needs this, we must hear, and we must consider, and we must act across countries today,” insists Lammy.

Labour’s undiluted support for Ukraine reflects the myriad of ways in which the party has shifted at speed under the moderate, centrist instincts of public prosecutor turned politician Sir Keir.

The hard Left has been defenestrated. This week, Sir Keir said Corbyn would not be allowed to stand as a Labour candidate in the seat he has held for 40 years – a position Lammy supports, pointing to the lack of apology from the former leader over the anti-Semitism seen in the party.

Efforts have been made to show that Labour can be trusted with managing the economy, relied upon not to misspend taxpayer money, understands the country’s concerns about crime and appreciates the military – in short, to try to align itself with the bulk of the electorate.

Lammy was there for the New Labour years, holding ministerial briefs on health, culture, skills and education during the party’s longest ever period in government. He was there on the backbenches, as hopes of a speedy return to Downing Street under Ed Miliband gave way to civil war in the Corbyn years. And unlike some of his centrist colleagues, Lammy did not leave Parliament as morale plummeted.

And now the MP for Tottenham is in the shadow cabinet as the political tides shift, riding the wave of a 20-point poll lead that bookies think will carry the party all the way up Downing Street.

It means that what Lammy says matters. And on China, the West’s great geopolitical challenge of the 21st century, he outlines a position of firm defence of UK security interests.

“The first thing we wouldn’t be doing is ping-ponging around and we have seen a lot of ping-ponging since 2010,” he begins, referencing how the Tories have gone from the declared “golden era” in UK-China relations under David Cameron, to Liz Truss planning to dub the country a “threat”, to Rishi Sunak’s softer “robust pragmatism”.

He continues: “There has to be a complete audit of our relationship with China and it’s got to be pretty clear-eyed. “My own view is that our relationship will largely be determined by China itself. The developments that happened in the Communist Congress at the end of last year were worrying because it appears that President Xi is now surrounding himself with a very small coterie of people in the Politburo, very much selected not for their strength, but for their weakness.

“Is he going to be getting the right advice? We can see from the attitude to the pandemic, and the disruption that’s caused the Chinese economy, that perhaps not. And, of course, the aggression in the Taiwan Strait must make us very cautious, I think, about the coming years. So our posture towards China will be determined by decisions made in China.”

Which sounds all well and good, but what about the specifics? Would he lock Chinese state-owned companies out of UK critical national infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants? “Yes,” comes the response – a rare categorical position from a frontbench politician. Referencing the spy balloon which US President Joe Biden recently shot down, Lammy argues that the UK has to realise the post-Cold War dynamics have shifted. “It’s clear to me that we are living in an era where we have to come to terms with the fact that the United States is no longer a single superpower,” he says. “China is seeking to change the world order, the settlement really after 1948, in its favour. I think that of course that will cause problems for democracies.” He adds: “We have to be very, very concerned about and afraid of an authoritarian state getting its hands on critical security infrastructure.”

So what about CCTV? Chinese companies, some part-owned by the Chinese state, operate scores of cameras deployed at police stations and government buildings. Should that practice end?

“Yes,” says Lammy. Another straight answer – one which goes beyond the current UK position of stopping new Chinese CCTV cameras on government buildings but not getting rid of them entirely. “It’s an unnecessary risk.”

He is less hardline than the Tory backbench hawks, however. He rejects calls to arm Taiwan – Liz Truss has previously called for such a move, though this week stressed other means of support like preparing sanctions – and is not considering a visit.

“I don’t want to inflame tensions,” he says, amid warnings China will make a military move on land they claim sovereignty over in the years ahead. “I do think it’s about lowering tensions. So I don’t know if visits in that way, with great fanfare, are wise at this time.”

Another tricky path, one that poses more of a political than a diplomatic challenge, comes over Brexit. Boris Johnson’s Red Wall-crumbling 2019 electoral triumph came against a Labour Party promising a second referendum. Near the front of that push for a second vote to keep the UK in the European Union was Sir Keir, then shadow Brexit secretary, and Lammy, a passionate pro-European who lobbied for a second vote from the backbenches. Morphing views on the EU are not uncommon as the country passed through the kaleidoscope of Brexit. How have his own views changed?

“Well, look. I mean I was clearly very firmly on one side of the debate and I was one of the people that led the second referendum campaign. We lost. We have exited from the European Union.”

He goes on: “We cannot take people back into that. And that’s why I think it has been clear to rule out re-entry into the single market or the Customs Union.

“But what I do think we need to do is normalise our relationship with Europe. We haven’t even got structured dialogue with the European Union.

“We haven’t even created a mechanism by which we sit down with the European Union two or four times a year to discuss issues of importance. Security, climate, challenges of artificial intelligence, China, all of those things. We haven’t done a structured dialogue. So let’s do that.”

He accepts the challenge of winning back voters in those Red Wall former Labour heartlands, often Brexit-voting seats in the Midlands and the North East, but points to small business problems trading with the Continent – a hint he favours closer economic ties with the EU. A reminder of how the great Brexit divide is still yet to fully heal came this month when details of a meeting of prominent former pro-Remain and pro-Leave campaigners became public – triggering hyperbolic warnings of an anti-Brexit “plot” in the tabloids.

Labour grandee Lord Mandelson and former Brexit negotiator Oliver Robbins, viewed with distrust by the Eurosceptics, were there for the summit at the historic Ditchley Park retreat in Oxfordshire – though so too were prominent former Brexiteers like Michael Gove. As was Lammy. He smiles when asked to reveal what went on. “I’m afraid I’m going to disappoint you,” he says, noting amiably that the conversation was on Chatham House terms which allows for foreign policy discussions strictly off the record.

So it was not a secret Remainer plot? “I’m not sure I recognise the term secret. It was definitely cross party and I think that’s probably a good thing,” he says, adding at another point: “Much has been made of this, I think way more in fact than should be made of it.”

Lammy is renowned as a passionate campaigner for racial equality and at times a powerful voice for Britain’s black community in London, not least during the 2011 riots in the capital – his parents David and Rosalind were part of the Windrush generation, moving from Guyana on South America’s northern coast to the UK, his father in the 1950s and his mother in the 1970s.

“Of course they experienced hardship,” he recollects. “They experienced racism. But both of them loved this country. Both of them were very committed to this country.”

He recalls, with a smile and a hope expressed that he will not well up, that the last meal his mother cooked before she died was not Guayanese food but a typically English Sunday roast of beef, potatoes and gravy.

What assessment does Lammy make now of race relations in Britain? “On one level, we’ve made extraordinary progress,” he says. “When I look at my three mixed heritage children, when I see that the fastest growing ethnic group are actually people of mixed heritage, the truth is black, white and brown people are falling in love and having babies. That’s the bottom line. Social attitudes are changing dramatically.

“On another note, I do think that when you see the sorts of incidents we saw last Friday night outside of that hotel [in Knowsley] housing asylum seekers and we have emergency workers attacked, this is very unsettling.

“I think that if my father was still alive, he’d say there’s been huge progress from the country he arrived in in 1956. But clearly, there’s still work to do.”

It is in this context that Lammy voices support for those looking to make amends for the past – such as the Trevelyan family, which recently made headlines by paying reparations for its slave-owning past, “Clearly I have seen that universities like Glasgow, like Cambridge, institutions like the Church of England, are looking at their past,” he says.

“We were not taught about this past in our schooling. And sometimes the past can impede your ability to fully engage with the now. I recognise that. I think it’s a good thing that these institutions are having these kinds of conversations, and in particular individuals are reflecting on this period as well.

“But I think we’ve also seen that we can have solid partnerships and the Commonwealth is the best example of that. It’s a wonderful, wonderful institution. It’s so wonderful that we’ve got countries like Gabon and Togo, who were part of the Francophone world, wanting to join.”

Come the end of next year Lammy could be a critical part of that Commonwealth, heading up the Foreign Office. He indicates he would not seek for the department to issue its own statement or reparations on its involvement in the Transatlantic slave trade.

China, Ukraine, Brexit, will instead be on his desk – and, for the first time in more than a decade, real power back in the hands of Labour, providing the electorate agrees.