Joe Biden has empathy Trump lacks ‘because of tragedies from his past’

David Lammy says Joe Biden has empathy 'in spades – the opposite to Donald Trump'

Labour shadow minister David Lammy says Joe Biden has “empathy in spades” – making president-elect “absolute opposite” of Donald Trump

Lammy points to tragedies of Biden’s past as reason why “he cares”

He tells Yahoo UK’s White Wine Question Time podcast that election of Kamala Harris as vice-president is arguably “more important” – “my daughter can dream dreams that weren’t possible before”

Labour shadow minister David Lammy has said the tragedies from Joe Biden’s past means he has “empathy in spades” – making the president-elect the “absolute opposite” of Donald Trump.

Lammy, speaking to Yahoo UK’s White Wine Question Time podcast, hailed Biden’s success over Trump in last week’s presidential election, saying: “He cares.”

In 1972, Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and one-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident.

In 2015, Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer. He was 46.

Joe Biden pictured at the cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware, where his son Beau, first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi are all buried. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tottenham MP Lammy told host Kate Thornton of Biden, who he has previously met twice: “He is a personable, charming, empathetic kind of guy. He cares.

“Of course he cares. He’s a man who’s had massive tragedy in his life, more than most of us: losing his wife, daughter and son. Tragedy.

Listen: Full interview with David Lammy on White Wine Question Time

“You often find when people survive those sorts of things… leave to one side the intellect or whatever the politics is, but that empathy bit, that business to walk in other people’s shoes.

“He’s got that in spades – the absolute opposite to Donald Trump.”

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy (Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trump has also experienced family tragedy, losing his brother, Fred Jr, to alcoholism in 1981.

Last year, speaking about his death in an interview with The Washington Post, Trump made a rare admission of remorse, saying he regretted pressuring his brother over his career.

‘Biden condemned apartheid while UK was looking away’

Lammy recently posted this viral clip of Biden condemning apartheid in 1986.

A delicious taste of ⁦⁦@JoeBiden⁩ moral compass when others in our own country and the US looked the other way. pic.twitter.com/iQcnThHTSw — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 7, 2020

Apartheid was a system of enforced racial segregation, privileging white people, in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.

He said Biden was speaking out “at a time when people in our own country and others were looking in the other direction and not really seeing [Nelson] Mandela, many of the Black community in South Africa, for who they were: human beings”.

However, while hailing Biden’s politics, Lammy argued the election of his running mate Kamala Harris as vice-president is arguably “more important”.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

In January, Harris will become the first female, and first Black and first Asian-American, to become vice-president.

“It makes me emotional because my daughter, my beautiful six-year-old daughter, can look at Kamala Harris – who looks like her – and dream dreams that weren’t possible before.

“So it’s a wonderful, wonderful silver lining on a very, very bitter [election campaign].”