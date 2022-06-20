David Lammy investigated under MPs' conduct rules - VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

David Lammy is being investigated by Parliament’s Standards Commissioner over alleged breaches of the MPs’ Code of Conduct on declaring financial interests worth more than £27,000.

The inquiry into the Shadow Foreign Secretary was opened on June 15 and relates to claims about the late declaration of earnings and hospitality.

Under the rules, MPs must declare within 28 days any interest which might be reasonably considered to influence their actions.

On Monday, a spokesman confirmed that Mr Lammy had written to the Registrar of Members' Financial Interests “to apologise for the administrative errors in his office which led to late declarations in December last year”.

The Daily Telegraph understands that the MP for Tottenham was almost 150 days late in registering a series of speeches he gave to mark Black History Month last October, which earned him nearly £21,000.

He is also thought to have been almost a month late in registering a speech he gave at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts in April this year, for a further £3,700.

Kathryn Stone, the Standards Commissioner, will also look into the late registration of thousands of pounds worth of hospitality he received at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, where he watched an NFL game as well as Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight bout against Oleksandr Usyk last September. The free tickets were worth around £3,000.

The Commissioner’s website states that he is being investigated for alleged breaches under paragraph 14 of the Code relating to four different categories: employment and earnings; gifts, benefits and hospitality; visits outside the UK and “miscellaneous”.

The investigation of the Labour heavyweight comes after Sir Keir Starmer was last week alleged to have broken the rules on declaring financial interests worth more than £18,000.

The Labour leader insisted “there is no problem here” after it emerged he had missed the deadline on registering free tickets to watch his beloved Arsenal play Crystal Palace and Watford, worth £720 and £1,416 respectively.

These were declared more than 28 days late, as was an £18,450 advance payment from publisher Harper Collins for a book outlining his early life and plans for governing the UK, and making "a fierce argument for the vital role of respect and integrity in political life". The fee for this work is being donated to charity.

Sir Keir also received an oil painting worth £1,500 from a donor called Tim Benson on 23 November last year, which was registered on 20 December.

Food delivery firm Just Eat also gifted him tickets to the British Kebab Awards and Taste of London event, passed on to the Labour leader's staff, which were declared more than 28 days after they were received.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards provides very limited details about MPs under investigation, of whom there are currently two others in addition to Sir Keir and Mr Lammy: the Home Office minister Chris Philp and a Conservative backbencher, Andrew Bridgen.

Mr Lammy was highly critical of Boris Johnson when the Prime Minister was referred to Ms Stone over the redecoration of his Downing Street flat.

In May 2021, he tweeted: “Boris Johnson’s defence appears to be that he had no idea how his £200,000 decoration bill would be paid. If true, how are we expected to trust this bumbling fool to run the U.K. economy?”

Boris Johnson’s defence appears to be that he had no idea how his £200,000 decoration bill would be paid.



If true, how are we expected to trust this bumbling fool to run the U.K. economy? — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 28, 2021

It came after he appeared on his LBC show a month earlier reminding listeners of the importance of the Nolan Principles of Public Life, saying: “(They’re) a really important set of principles which should govern the way I and others should behave in public life: honestly, openness, objectivity, selflessness, integrity, accountability and leadership.

“Of course we care about who funded the refurbishment of the No 10 flat.”

In January 2022, Ms Stone confirmed she would not investigate the refurbishment after he was cleared of breaking the ministerial code by his former standards adviser, Lord Geidt.

However, Mr Johnson was criticised by the peer for not disclosing all the details about the funding.

A spokesman for Mr Lammy said: “David Lammy takes his declaration responsibilities seriously and as soon as this was brought to his attention he wrote to the Registrar of Members' Financial Interests to apologise for the administrative errors in his office which led to late declarations in December last year.”

“He has assured the registrar that he has put revised systems in place so that declarations are made in a timely manner. We are happy to provide the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner with any further information.”