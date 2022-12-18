Gustafsson stars as Ovechkin, Capitals beat Maple Leafs 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to steal the spotlight from Alex Ovechkin’s latest pursuit of hockey history and help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night.

Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice after Gustafsson’s third goal of the game early in the third period. Many chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” after he checked Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins into the bench in the second, but they did not get to see Ovechkin score his 801st goal and tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list.

The Capitals instead celebrated a career night by one of their most unlikely scorers, with Gustafsson beating former Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov for his first three goals of the season. Gustafsson became the third defenseman in franchise history with a hat trick.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row.

BRUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, sending the Bruins to the win.

Boston remained unbeaten in regulation at home. Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made a season-high 30 saves.

The NHL-best Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron for reaching 1,000 career points last month during an on-ice pregame ceremony.

Boston improved to 16-0-2 at home, with both losses coming in a shootout.

Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight and six of eight. Daniil Tarasov stopped 35 shots.

SENATORS 6, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and Ottawa earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game.

Brady Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Ottawa scored three power-play goals and two more short-handed.

Story continues

Joe Veleno, Adam Erne and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Ville Husso recorded 22 saves.

DUCKS 4, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Klingberg scored early in the third period and Lukas Dostal stopped 46 shots, leading Anaheim to the victory.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who won in regulation for the just the third time this season. Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored, and Mason McTavish had two assists.

Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of four. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 13 saves.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press