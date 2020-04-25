Ex-GOP Lawmaker Rips 'Dangerous' Donald Trump: Less We Hear From Him, Safer We Are

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) on Friday pulled no punches with his withering assessment of President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jolly, in particular, called out Trump’s penchant for peddling falsehoods and touting unproven cures for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, during the White House’s daily task force updates.

On Thursday, Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to fight off the virus. Following widespread outrage, anger and disbelief among public health officials, he claimed Friday that he was just being “sarcastic” with his comments.

“The reality is the message from Donald Trump is dangerous,” said Jolly, a GOP member of Congress from 2014 to 2017.

“It conflicts with that of our public health officials and the less we hear from the president the safer we are,” he told MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace, noting how Trump has “spoken and tweeted more about his own approval ratings than he has about the 50,000 Americans who died under his watch.”

“So if we need an assessment of the president’s character as he has locked himself in his room, watching TV so he can make a self-assessment of his own ratings, perhaps we just go forward ignoring the guy,” he added.

"The message from Donald Trump is dangerous... The less we hear from the president, the safer we are... This is a man since the outbreak of Covid-19 has spoken more about his own approval ratings than he has about the 50,000 Americans who died" - @DavidJollyFL w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/0gAy4937OA — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) April 24, 2020

