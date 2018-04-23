David Irving investigated for domestic violence; girlfriend retracts allegations made on Twitter, to police

David Irving’s girlfriend says she misled police with claims that he assaulted her on Saturday following a flurry of tweets on his account alluding to violence. (AP)

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving is under investigation for domestic violence after his girlfriend made multiple allegations to police that he assaulted her on Saturday, WFAA8 reports.

Frisco police are investigating charges of assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint and assault by choking or impeding breath, according to the report. Irving has not been arrested or charged.

#BREAKING @FriscoPD confirms it is investigating serious allegations against Cowboys player David Irving. No arrests. Assault-Bodily Injury, Unlawful Restraint, & Assault-Impeding Breath and Circulation @wfaa — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) April 23, 2018





The news of the investigation followed a flurry of tweets from Irving’s account Monday morning alluding to domestic violence that were accompanied by a post that the account had been hacked.

Looks like Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving ( @Caliboy_95 ) has a case of the Mondays. Appears that his girlfriend or ex has logged onto his account with some serious allegations. pic.twitter.com/GXbSZw1Zb7 — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) April 23, 2018





The David Irving hack just keeps getting worse and worse… pic.twitter.com/H52mLX57aV — 12up (@12upSport) April 23, 2018

Irving posted on Facebook that his girlfriend hacked him after he caught her cheating on him.

Later Monday, The Dallas Morning News shared a statement from Irving’s girlfriend that she lied to police about the allegations and that “David did not put his hands on me at any time.”

Cowboys DL David Irving's girlfriend issues statement retracting DV claims: "I was very upset and made some allegations that were false…David did not put his hands on me at any time" pic.twitter.com/ChOxmNfZxj — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 23, 2018





The Cowboys declined comment to the Dallas Star-Telegram while an NFL spokesman said that the league was looking into the matter.

Irving faced charges of assaulting the mother of his child in 2013, cutting her hair and leaving bruises and a scratch on her legs while he played at Iowa State. Irving was suspended after the incident and eventually reinstated. Charges were dropped at the request of the alleged victim, reportedly the same woman involved in Saturday’s incident.

Iowa State dismissed Irving the following spring when he was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and theft after he was photographed carrying a stop sign during a student disturbance in Ames.

Irving did not respond to WFAA8’s request for comment on Monday.

