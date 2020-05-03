Who is David Icke? The conspiracy theorist who claims he is the son of God

He claims he is the son of God and that the world is run by reptiles.

David Icke has promoted several unsubstantiated conspiracy theories on social media about the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, his YouTube channel and Facebook page were deleted because he repeatedly posted misinformation about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Such theories have been linked to a spate of attacks on 5G masts during the pandemic.

But who is the 68-year-old British conspiracy theorist and Holocaust denier with the trademark grey mullet who says he is "the man the elite are terrified of"?

The former professional footballer turned sports pundit has written more than 20 books and describes himself as a "groundbreaking author and public speaker" on his Twitter profile.

Born in Leicester in 1952, Icke, who has said he was not much of an academic at school, started his goalkeeping career at Coventry City who signed him up in 1967 for the youth team.

Following stints for Oxford United's reserve team and Northampton Town, arthritis forced Icke to quit the sport at the age of 21 in 1973 while at Hereford United.

Forced out of the game, Icke turned his hand to sports reporting and presenting instead, kicking off at the Leicester Advertiser before working his way through various jobs at the BBC including on Newsnight and as co-host of its flagship sports programme Grandstand in 1983.

Icke was sacked by the national broadcaster in 1990 for refusing to the pay the poll tax, and resigned from the Green Party the following year. It followed a visit to a psychic who told him he had been placed on Earth for a purpose and would begin to receive messages from the spirit world.

He had not long given up his journalism career when he famously declared himself the new messiah. And people laughed.

"They're laughing at you, not with you," the late Sir Terry Wogan told Icke when he appeared on his TV chat show in 1991, gesturing towards the studio audience.

"I didn't mean that to be hurtful. I don't want you to misinterpret it.

"They are not laughing in sympathy with you," Wogan said.

"2,000 years ago, had a guy called Jesus sat here and said the same thing you would still be laughing," Icke responded.

"People would have said the same about Jesus. 'Who the heck are you? You're a carpenter's son'."

Icke later described the interview as a defining moment.

"It was the making of me in many ways because it freed me to say what I think and write what I think, which from most people's views are far-out things," he said.

Taking advantage of his new-found fame, he began writing books about his prophetic visions.

One notable prediction was that the world would end in 1997 - preceded by hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

He also believes that climate change is a hoax, the Royal Family are lizards and 9/11 was an "inside job".

But his theories have attracted legions of followers.

His website sells merchandise including his books and tickets to his latest show titled "The Answer".

The gigs are scheduled to take place in October and November in Hungary, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Spain and in Manchester in the UK.

Once a must-watch football pundit - crowds now flock to his hours-long shows across the globe to hear him talk about his conspiracy theories.

The twice-married father-of-four has accused his critics of "a laughable and outrageous misrepresentation of his views".

Long the subject of controversy, criticism has not put him off cashing in on his wacky ideas.