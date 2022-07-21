David Hogg Interrupts Hearing on Proposed Assault Weapons Ban, Tells Lawmaker: 'You Are Perpetuating Violence'

David Hogg, March For Our Lives co-founder and Parkland survivor, speaks during a March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., US, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. In the wake of the May massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,and other recent mass shootings, students and activists have continued to stage walkouts and rallies to demand change.

Craig Hudson/Bloomberg via Getty

Activist and mass shooting survivor David Hogg was escorted out of the room Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a proposed ban of assault weapons.

Hogg, who was a student in at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 when a gunman opened fire and killed 17, interrupted Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs after he suggested that a bill to ban certain semi-automatic rifles would prevent U.S. citizens from protecting themselves from an "invasion on our southern border," NBC News reports.

"You are reiterating the points of mass shooters in your manifesto. The shooter at my high school: antisemitic, anti-Black and racist. The shooter in El Paso described it as an invasion," Hogg shouted, referencing the Parkland mass shooting he survived as well as a 2019 massacre at a Walmart in Texas, where 23 people were killed by a gunman who'd allegedly wrote a hate-filled diatribe against Latinos and immigrants.

"Guess what, those guns are coming from the United States of America. They aren't coming from Mexico," Hogg, 22, added as he was escorted from the hearing room. "You are reframing the point of a mass shooter, sir. Sir, you are perpetuating violence."

Hogg, a Harvard senior, posted video of the outburst on Twitter.

The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn't come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points. pic.twitter.com/0D4QbHvu1t — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 20, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Hogg explained why he felt obligated to speak up the way he did.

"We have a duty to interrupt white nationalists when they spew harmful rhetoric. We have to, they're using the same talking points as mass shooter manifestos," he said.

In a video message accompanying the post, Hogg offered his "reflections and context" about his defiant act.

"Before that video was recorded there was a Republican that was repeatedly saying that there was a Mexican invasion, a Hispanic invasion … I understand we're going to have policy disagreements, so be it," he said in the video. "The reality is: these mass shooters are reiterating talking points that sure as hell sound a lot like what these Republicans are saying … if you're saying something that mass shooters are also agreeing with, maybe you shouldn't be saying that same thing at the same time."

We have a duty to interrupt white nationalists when they spew harmful rhetoric. We have to, they’re using the same talking points as mass shooter manifestos.



Here’s my reflections and some context. https://t.co/lrz8RMBc84 pic.twitter.com/dTb6YpDLZO — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 20, 2022

The House Judiciary Committee was discussing the Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2021, sponsored by Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, that would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons, according to a press release announcing that the bill advanced in the committee.

Biggs later appeared on Fox News in an interview with host Tucker Carlson, who called Hogg "a creepy little publicity seeker" and, laughing, mocked him as a "low IQ Harvard student" and a "self-righteous child with no idea what he's talking about."

Biggs and Carlson suggested that Hogg attempted an "insurrection" for interrupting an official congressional proceeding, comparing a gun violence survivor's protest to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"He's saying that I am a terrorist manifesto-toting conspiracy nut, and the reality is he wants to get on TV, and he wanted to advocate for a nutty position, and you're right, as a number of us raised, he interrupted our proceedings and Democrats have said if you interrupt a proceeding that is the definition of insurrection," Biggs said.

"The police had to take him out," the lawmaker continued, alleging that Hogg was invited to the hearing by Democrats. "He is trying to grift on this whole thing, it looks like. He should probably be brought up and charged. Where is that J-6 committee when you need them?"