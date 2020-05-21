David Hayman Dies: Music Supervisor For Film, TV And Ads, VP Guild Of Music Supervisors Of Canada Was 42
David Hayman, a Canadian music supervisor with extensive film and television credits, has died at age 42. His death was confirmed by his company, but no cause was immediately available.
Hayman was chief music supervisor and creative director for Toronto’s Supergroup Sonic Branding Co.
“Yesterday we said goodbye to our fearless leader Doc David Hayman,” said a company statement. “When he created the Supergroup, he created a family based on passion, curiosity, authenticity and a pinch of crazy. An incredible talent with an even bigger heart David leaves behind not only an impressive legacy of work but also leaves his mark on the people of the film and music industry. Thank you all for your continued support. Follow your passions, keep it authentic and please be kind to one another.”
Hayman’s resume includes the television shows Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience, and the films Born To Be Blue and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band.
He also worked on ads for Telus, the Pan Am Games, and the Canadian Football League, among other projects.
He was vice president of the Guild of Music Supervisors of Canada, and worked as a part-time faculty member at Toronto’s Humber College.
No details on survivors or a memorial service were immediately available. .
