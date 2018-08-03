David Haye to take up professional poker after hanging up his gloves

David Haye is to spend the next year learning poker with the intent of taking part in the world’s largest tournament outside of Las Vegas once his apprenticeship is complete.

Haye, a destructive former world heavyweight and unified cruiserweight champion, retired from boxing in June after losing to Tony Bellew for the second time a month earlier.

The 37-year-old outlined his plans for the next 12 months at a press conference at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, which will host the Goliath event in 2019 in which he is aiming to make his name as a poker player.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the skill and strategy of poker, so to be able to have the opportunity to work with Grosvenor Casinos and learn from some of the best players on the world circuit was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” Haye said.

“The next 12 months will be exciting, but I am also acutely aware that they will also be extremely challenging. I’m a complete novice so it’s a huge ask, but I am looking forward to the challenge and getting my teeth into something new before taking on Goliath.”

PA