David Haye predicts the winner of Fury v Wilder

Tyson Fury is confronted by rival boxer Deontay Wilder after defeating Francesco Pianeta in a heavyweight contest at Windsor Park on August 18, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Former heavyweight boxing champion David Haye has predicted the winner of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Haye recently retired from boxing after struggling with a string of injuries, but has experience of sparring with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder.

Fury had in the past lined up bouts with Haye twice before but neither fight went ahead. In preparation for one of the clashes, Haye employed Winter to spar with him.

READ MORE: Wilshere out to prove Arsenal wrong

READ MORE: Mourinho to hold crisis talks with Manchester United squad

READ MORE: The safety precaution Wenger took during his last two years at Arsenal

Speaking to Fight Hype, Haye said of Wilder: “I sparred many rounds with him and I had to be switched on as much I was switched on for a fight.

“Normally in sparring, you’re giving it about 80-90%, a shot comes you’re wearing big gloves, head guards but with Wilder you have to be on your game otherwise he can hit you and hurt you

Haye added, “that in sparring you can go 80-90% as head guards are worn but with Wilder you have to be on guard 100% otherwise he will seriously hurt you.”

Fury is coming off the back of a victory in Belfast over Italian Francesco Pianeta, where he emerged victorious on points. After the fight Wilder and Fury aggressively exchanged words which will help hype up their next fight.

With Wilder the holder of the WBC Heavyweight Championship belt, and Fury previously the holder of the WBA belt, the tie is evenly posed but Haye believes Wilder has the edge, stating, “If I was forced to put a bet down on the current form, then you have to go with Deontay Wilder.

“Wilder is the most dangerous one-punch hitter on the planet right now. Whatever you think about Tyson Fury, you have to give him the utmost respect and he’s willing to put it on the line.”