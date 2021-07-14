David Hasselhoff To Star In Comedy ‘C’est Magique!” For New Outfit South Pointe Pictures, Nicolas Benamou Directing — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff (Baywatch) is set to star in English-language comedy C’est Magique (It’s Magic!), which is being launched as the debut film for new production company South Pointe Pictures during the Cannes film festival and market.

Hasselhoff will star in the movie with South Pointe’s Larry Cech. French filmmaker Nicolas Benamou, director of French box office hits Babysitting and Babysitting II, is set to direct. Benamou’s latest film, Do You, Do You Saint Tropez, with Benoit Poelvoorde and Christian Clavier, is due to release this month.

C’est Magique will tell the story of two French magicians who accidentally qualify to compete in the world’s largest magic competition in Las Vegas. The film is based on actual events about Cech’s time in Las Vegas working on large magic shows. The story was written by Benamou – making his English-language debut – and Cech.

According to Benamou, the story is a melange of The Hangover and Little Miss Sunshine. He said: “Las Vegas has always featured the best magicians of our time and I’m going to show you the worst of all time! You will love them! This project brings together two worlds that have always been dear to me: comedy and magic. To shoot a movie in the USA has always been a childhood dream for me. This project is the most exciting of anything I have done so far, it’s magic!”

Added Cech: “I’m thrilled to be launching South Pointe Pictures in Cannes with C’est Magique, a fresh take on a trusted genre, with such amazing talent on board. This is the first of many features in the works that are commercially viable, with built-in global audiences, that stay true to their artistic integrity. After spending so much time in France I’ve gotten to know the most amazing people and hear their stories and understand the culture and their love of life. My goal with the company is to bring a fresh take to these universal themes and hopefully make the distance between France and the US a little bit closer.”

Actor-producer Cech’s South Pointe Pictures is aiming to shoot the movie in Paris and Las Vegas toward the end of the year.

Hasselhoff is repped by ICM.

