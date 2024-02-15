David Harewood Succeeds Kenneth Branagh As President Of British Drama School RADA; Cynthia Erivo Named Vice President

David Harewood is the new President of famed British acting school the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

The Sherwood, Supergirl and Homeland actor, who has extensive theater experience in productions including A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Henry IV, will succeed Kenneth Branagh in the role at the David Harewood is the new President of famed British acting school the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

More from Deadline

Harewood is a former RADA student, and has acted in Arthur’s Whiskey, Blood Diamond and The Merchant of Venice among other films.

Grammy and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo, star of Universal’s upcoming musical Wicked, has been named Vice President.

Her latest film, Anthony Chen’s Drift, had its world premiere at Sundance last month. Erivo has a first-look deal with MRC Television & Civic Center Media through her production company, Edith’s Daughter.

Both Harewood and Erivo assume their roles immediately.

The honorary President and Vice President role is both symbolic and ambassadorial, with Harewood and Erivo will actively support the school, its students and the wider RADA family though contributions, advocacy and raising awareness.

“I am extremely delighted to be stepping into the role of President of RADA alongside the wonderful Cynthia Erivo,” said Harewood. “As a former student at RADA and somebody who has enjoyed both the highs and experienced the lows of this industry, I feel I am ideally placed to help these young people navigate the sometimes difficult path from students to professionals, by bringing all the knowledge and experience I’ve learnt over a 30 year career. I very much look forward to beginning this new journey and playing a small role influencing so many young and talented individuals.”

Story continues

Branagh, who had been in post for nine years, added that it had “been a privilege to serve RADA,” as welcomed Harewood and Erivo to their new roles. “My congratulations and gratitude for the partnership of these exceptional talents helping to shape RADA’s exciting future, and my profound thanks to the Academy’s remarkable staff and students from whom I have learned so much,” he added.

RADA Chair Marcus Ryder said Branagh had been “been an amazing and generous President for RADA during a time of profound changes and challenges, including the academy officially becoming an independent higher education institution and navigating the challenges of Covid-19.

“His presence not only provided stability and continuity but was an inspiration to the students,” he added. “I am now incredibly excited to usher in the new president and vice-president, David Harewood and Cynthia Erivo, who I am confident will build on the strong foundations and history of the institution. As alumni they both have an intrinsic understanding of RADA while also bringing in issues and causes that they will look to champion, ensuring RADA continues to produce the best actors and technical theatre practitioners in the world.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.