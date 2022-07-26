David Harbour and Pedro Pascal are bringing a double dose of zaddy energy to new HBO show

David Harbour and Pedro Pascal's new show has nothing to do with zaddies, and also everything to do with zaddies due to their presence alone.

The two actors are bringing their considerable charms to My Dentist's Murder Trial, which is in development at HBO, EW has learned.

The limited series takes its inspiration from a New Yorker article by writer James Lasdun titled "My Dentist's Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation." It's all about how New York-based dentist Dr. Gilberto Nunez was indicted for the death of his friend, Thomas Kolman, after getting him "to ingest a substance that caused his death." It's a wild story.

So yeah, not really a zaddy show, and yet Harbour and Pascal — the latter of whom has embraced his identity as a sexy daddy, as proclaimed by the internet — are set to star and executive-produce.

David Harbour and Pedro Pascal

JB Lacroix/WireImage; Leon Bennett/Getty Images David Harbour and Pedro Pascal are teaming up for an HBO limited series

Steve Conrad (Wonder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), who is currently developing the Dunk and Eggs Game of Thrones spin-off, is writing, executive-producing, and directing the pilot for My Dentist's Murder Trial.

Bruce Terris, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Molly Allen, and Lasdun himself are also EPs on the project.

Pascal is already working with HBO on The Last of Us, the highly anticipated live-action series adaptation of The Last of Us video games. Meanwhile, Harbour recently reprised his beloved role as Jim Hopper for Stranger Things in season 4, and he was sporting some newly chiseled abs for his storyline.

"My trainer [David Higgins] worked with me for 8 months to make the transformation, and then another year to keep it through the pandemic," Harbour wrote on Instagram last week.

Related content: