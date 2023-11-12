David Harbour "can't wait to pour heart" into Stranger Things as strike ends

David M. Benett - Getty Images

David Harbour has revealed his excitement at returning to Stranger Things following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that he will make his final outing as Hawkins' Police Chief Jim Hopper very soon.

"I just love that show and I love that character so much; it's the last season and I'm looking forward to just diving in with my whole heart into this guy that, certainly career wise, has made a huge difference in my life but personally, has been the character in film and TV who I've loved the most, that I've fallen in love with," he said.

Getty Images

"I'm excited to give him the finale that I've wanted for him since we started. I just love it so much, I can't wait to pour my heart into it."

Production on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show was delayed indefinitely as a result of the writers' and actors' strikes.

Now that both are officially over, Harbour spoke of the team's passion to get the sci-fi drama's highly anticipated conclusion released as quickly as possible, saying: "I feel like a horse getting ready and the gates are about to open, there's all of this drive and all this passion to do it."

Netflix

He concluded: "We have a while to shoot and to edit but we're going to work as hard and as fast as we possibly can to get it to people because I know they love the show as much as we do and I can't wait for them to see what's up next, it's really exciting stuff. The scripts are great."

Whilst season five's plot is being kept strictly under wraps, the show's writers recently treated fans to an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming first scene, posting a teasing picture of the script to X — formerly Twitter.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are streaming worldwide on Netflix.

