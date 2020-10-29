David Guillod: Hollywood executive arrested on new sexual assault charges

David Guillod, a producer on films including Atomic Blonde and Extraction, has been arrested again after new allegations of sexual assault, according to reports.

Guillodâs home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, was searched by detectives from the LAPDâs special assault section on Wednesday 28 October. A 21-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by Guillod during an evening meeting.

The Hollywood executive was being held in custody at the time of writing and held on $5m (Â£3.8m) bail. LA detectives are looking for other alleged victims and urge them to contact authorities, Variety reported.

Guillod's defense attorney, Phillip Cohen, confirmed that his client had been arrested but did not provide further details, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In June, Guillod pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including rape. He had been charged with kidnapping to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim, among other crimes.

According to authorities, the alleged attacks took place in May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015.

Guillod resigned from talent management company Primary Wave in 2017 following allegations of sexual assault.

The then-manager, who joined Primary Wave in 2015, was accused by Ted actor Jessica Barth of drugging her at a dinner in 2012, and then sexually assaulting her.

Guillod served as executive producer on Netflixâs 2020 film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

He was also executive producer on 2017âs Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron.