David Griffin: Extending Zion Williamson is an easy decision

New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin called Zion Williamson a max player and said it is an “easy decision” to offer him a big money extension. Williamson is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million max rookie extension this summer.

Source: ESPN

Pelicans GM Griffin on Zion Williamson: "This is a max player. That's easy."

Zion's extension, another candidate for an extension and the TV deal.

An all-smile Zion Williamson is putting in some off-season work at Pelicans facilities in NOLA. Zion is on his way to in-action return next season after he sat out in 2021-22 season due to injury.

More on this storyline

Griffin did note, however, that the team would need to protect itself in some way against the risk of injuries. “What becomes significant as a team that’s a small market team and as a team that can’t make mistakes in terms of injuries over time, you have indemnify yourself in some way for that and that’s fine,” he said. “But the decision of whether or not this is a max player is an easy one. It’s really going to be about if you’re all the way in with us this is what it looks like and we’re all the way in with him and I think we always have been.” -via ESPN / June 9, 2022

Griffin said the team had always been on the same page with Williamson and feels good about their relationship with him. “It was really comforting when he did his media availability post-season and said how much he buys into this,” Griffin said. “I saw him be utterly moved by Willie Green and his staff and this team quite frankly during that playoff run. So we feel really confident he wants to be here and we feel equally confident we can come to an agreement.” -via ESPN / June 9, 2022

