David Ginola voted off I’m A Celebrity in shock result

David Ginola missed out on the final three (ITV)

Football star David Ginola has become the eighth star eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

Singer Frankie Bridge, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller are the three celebrities who will compete to be crowned the winner of the ITV series.

The other famous faces were visibly shocked at Ginola being voted out of the show on Saturday’s episode.

It came after the top four faced the cyclone-style conditions during Saturday’s episode.

The celebrities had to battle up a hill while being pelted by mounds of water and plastic balls as they tried to collect their stars.

The celebrities chose new names as they changed into their Cyclone outfits, with Miller opting for Lord Cry-A-lot as he intended to use his crying superpower to face the cyclone, while Gregson chose Sir Fart-A-Lot and said he would “blast” himself to victory.

Bridge, as the only woman left in the competition, went for Lady Drawbridge and Ginola played on his French roots with his name Lord of Merci.

Miller was particularly excited about the trial, saying: “This is what this show is all about, everyone wants to do Cyclone. Not only are we the last four people here, we get to take on Celebrity Cyclone, I literally cannot wait.”

Ginola was up first to face the cyclone and was immediately hit by a ball and washed back and faced further difficulty when his top went over his head.

The show’s hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly cheered the former Premier League footballer on and told the other campmates to help push him up.

Bridge was up next and quickly completed her section by crawling, while Gregson ran up and batted away the balls as he went.

However, once Miller ran up and collected his star, a giant water droplet hit them and they were all washed back to the beginning.

After battling the elements for a second run, all four celebrities completed the trial, winning themselves four meals for camp.

McPartlin admitted: “I didn’t think you were going to do it at one point,” to which Ginola replied: “I thought we were done, right from the start.”

Later on in the Telegraph room, the football star confessed: “I’m not going to say the most difficult 10 minutes of my life, but it’s certainly in the top five.”

Gregson also admitted it was “horrific”, adding: “I am ridiculously unfit. At one point I thought I was dying. I’m not built for speed, I’m built for comfort. My wife is a fan of Winnie the Pooh and so married one.”

Before the contestants said their goodbyes to actor Adam Woodyatt and Olympic diver Matty Lee, who were voted off the show on Friday’s episode, they all competed in the Sword in the Stone challenge.

The contestants had to work out who the public had chosen as their top three for different categories and place themselves in the correct order to release the sword.

The first category was “who is the funniest”, which they felt was Gregson, Miller and then Woodyatt, which was not correct, so they swapped Ginola for the third spot which released the sword and prompted him to ask, “Am I funny?”

Another category was which campmate was the cleanest, with the correct order being Woodyatt, Bridge and Ginola, which stunned the campmates.

Miller said: “You want to smell Adam Woodyatt, he smells like a shin pad. I don’t think he’d disagree either.”

Woodyatt agreed and added: “How I got cleanest I’ve got no idea, I could smell myself.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and ITV Hub.

