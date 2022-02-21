David De Gea open to fresh Man United deal after returning to form this season

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
David De Gea is open to the idea of extending his contract with Manchester United after returning to form this season.

During what has otherwise been a difficult campaign for the club, the 31-year-old has been one of their standout and has just over a year left on his current deal.

Wednesday’s last-16 first leg sees the 31-year-old face his boyhood club for the first time since swapping the Spanish capital for Old Trafford in 2011.

The Spain international has downplayed the occasion but he could face a mixed reception from Atletico fans given he almost completed a long-mooted move to rivals Real Madrid in 2015.

Instead, De Gea has expressed his love for United and Manchester as a whole, suggesting he would be open to extending his deal beyond 2023.

"I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it’s just a city," said De Gea, whose contract includes a one-year extension clause.

"Now I feel as if I’m from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home.

"I’ve been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don’t see myself away from Manchester United.

"Of course, I’m going back home [for this tie], I’m going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today.

"But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well, we want to win, it is a Champions League match.

"Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don’t know whether the fact we’re playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me."

De Gea has made 473 appearances for United since joining from Atletico and is on course to add to his record haul of four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards.

Additional reporting from PA

