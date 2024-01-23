David Gail Family Says No Reason To Suspect Cause Of Death “Anything But Heart Failure”

David Gail, the Port Charles and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor who died January 16, passed away due to heart failure after being on life support for several days, a spokesperson for the actor’s family says.

In a press statement, Gail’s publicist Linda Brown says the actor “was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who made every attempt to save his life including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation. Despite their efforts, Gail was put on life support where he remained for several days. He was pronounced dead on January 16, 2024.”

The statement continues, “The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure.”

The statement released last night on behalf of the actor’s family came on the same day that TMZ cited unnamed law enforcement sources as saying that an official cause of death is pending toxicology reports. While no foul play is suspected, TMZ reports, the possibility of a drug overdose has not been ruled out.

Gail’s death was announced by his sister Katie Colmenares in a January 20 Instagram post, in which she wrote, “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side….I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever.”

Gail made his onscreen acting debut in 1990 on an episode of Growing Pains, with appearances on other episodic series leading to his casting in a recurring role on Beverly Hills, 90210. From there, in 1999 Gail landed the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon on the soap Port Charles, a role he’d play for more than 200 episodes.

