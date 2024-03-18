David Foster Explains 3-Year-Old Son Rennie's Impressive Drum Skills: 'Figured It Out on His Own' (Exclusive)

The hit producer, 74, and wife Katharine McPhee, 39, have been out on tour with their talented toddler in tow

David Foster/Instagram, Phillip Faraone/Getty Rennie Foster and David Foster

David Foster's son Rennie has the skills to, maybe one day, pay the bills.

The hit music producer, 74, and wife Katharine McPhee Foster, 39, have been hitting the road for their An Intimate Evening tour, but recently their son Rennie, 3, stole the show. While performing in Washington, D.C., Foster and McPhee Foster were joined by Rennie who was rolled out on stage to play the drums alongside his dad, with skill well beyond his three years.

"It was pretty amazing," Foster says of his son's first live performance, days after his third birthday. The tot has been at this for a while. "He's studied our drummer JR Robinson, who's incredible, for the last year and a half and he's figured it out on his own."

Courtesy David Foster Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Though McPhee Foster is a world-class singer and Foster is an expert pianist, he says Rennie's talent is all his own. "I'm not a drummer. I don't know how to play the drums. He just sort of figured it out."

That said, "Every parent's child is special," adds the father of six. "All my children are special, and they all have unique talents, just like every kid does."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC David Foster, Rennie Foster and Katharine McPhee

Aside from touring, Foster's been busy working on Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti's new album Vol. 1, which features the "lamenting, beautiful" new single "Danny Boy", released this week in honor of St, Patrick's Day.

But when it comes to McPhee Foster, his favorite musical collaborator, "She's amazing," Foster says. "My wife and I have this great relationship, obviously, but also a great musical relationship, and it's always fun to make music with her. She's an incredible singer, and she can do anything I ask, which is fantastic in studio."

Courtesy David Foster David Foster and Katharine McPhee

As for how they make music, parenting and marriage work seamlessly, "We don't have any hard and fast rules," he says, "but it's a moving target especially as a parent. Sometimes parents can agree to disagree on most things but it just works itself out and it's all for the betterment of the child."

One thing he and McPhee are aligned on is the need to cancel some of Rennie's upcoming tour dates, "We realize now that school is looming because he's 3, so there have to be some changes," says Foster. "Like I said, it's a moving target."

