David Fofana’s dramatic double earns Burnley comeback draw against Fulham

David Fofana scores Burnley ’s second goal against Fulham. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images/Reuters

There has been little to celebrate for Burnley this season but David Fofana’s second-half double avoided a 10th home defeat of the season in added time, earning a 2-2 draw with Fulham. The Clarets were staring down the barrel until Fofana’s Turf Moor debut, providing much-needed clinical finishing for a side that have struggled at both ends of the pitch all season.

There is obvious quality available to Vincent Kompany but seven of his starting lineup are enjoying - or possibly enduring - their first season in the Premier League. It is a squad full of zest but lacks end product and a defence, so inept fans could be forgiven for searching for weekends away until late May. The opening quarter of an hour was promising as Burnley zipped around the final third but could not test Bernd Leno, leaving them at risk of the inevitable.

It arrived after the debutant Lorenz Assignon learned a valuable lesson having let a deflected cross go behind thinking it would be a goal-kick, only for the referee Darren Bond to award a corner. Andreas Pereira whipped the ball into the near post where it was flicked by João Palhinha on to Sander Berge’s shoulder and into the net. Whatever hope Burnley had for a second home win of the season was quickly evaporating.

Steam might have been blowing from Kompany’s ears when an aimless Antonee Robinson clearance looped over the Burnley defence, allowing Rodrigo Muniz to latch on to the ball and lob the onrushing James Trafford, who got a palm to the shot but had to watch it bounce over the line as he conceded his 47th league goal of the season. It was the Brazilian’s first Premier League goal, leading to an emotional celebration.

Frustration in the stands is growing, which will concern Kompany. Supporters were sympathetic in the early months of the season as they witnessed seven home defeats in a row, hoping the team would adapt to the rigours of Premier League football. Instead the same errors are being repeated and there were audible groans when passes went backwards and boos greeted the home team as they headed down the tunnel at half-time.

Burnley did not look like getting back into the match but broke superbly from a Fulham corner. Lyle Foster slipped a pass down the line for Wilson Odobert, who lifted a cross over a flapping Leno to the back post for the unmarked Chelsea loanee Fofana to head into the empty net on his home debut to set up an intriguing final 20 minutes.

It was Fofana again who made the difference in the box as head dived headfirst to send a low cross from Odobert beyond Leno. There was a VAR check for a potential handball but no offence was found and a second roar erupted. Draws will not be enough to keep Burnley in the league but at least it gave the fans something to celebrate.