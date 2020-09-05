David Fincher's Mank unveils first look at Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane screenwriter

Netflix

Netflix is about to raise Kane with its upcoming drama Mank.

The streaming service has unveiled a first look at the new film from director David Fincher, which stars Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. The photos include our first glimpse of Oldman in character, and show off the film's classical aesthetic inspired by 1930s Hollywood films.

View photos

Netflix

View photos

Netflix

View photos

Netflix

View photos

Netflix

View photos

Netflix

Also featured are Charles Dance as newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, on whom the title character of Citizen Kane was partially based; Amanda Seyfried as Hearst's mistress Marion Davies; Lily Collins as Mankiewicz’s secretary Rita Alexander; Arliss Howard as legendary producer Louis B. Mayer; and Tom Pelphrey as Mankiewicz's brother and fellow screenwriter Joe. The film also stars The Souvenir's Tom Burke as Kane director-star Orson Welles, whom it appears Netflix is keeping in the shadows for now.

Based on a screenplay by Fincher's late father Jack, Mank follows Mankiewicz, a "scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter," as he races to finish the Kane screenplay for Orson Welles. Expected to be a major awards player come next spring, Mank will be Fincher's first feature film since 2014's Gone Girl, though he's executive produced and directed several episodes of Netflix's Mindhunter in the meantime.

Mank will roll out on Netflix sometime this fall.

Related content: