David Ellis, On the Sauce at Murder Inc: A bar to kill for, if you trust your instincts and ignore the menu

Rinsed with red neon: the downstairs bar (Murder Inc)

As anyone who’s jumped out of a plane and put on their parachute afterwards can’t tell you, doing things in the right order makes all the difference. I’ve been thinking about order since last week, and not because of Barbenheimer (who wants to spend five hours in a cinema, anyway?). It started when I met two pals who’d had a particularly dour meal. “Cheer us up,” they said. “I know just the place,” I said. “It’s called Murder Inc.”

No points for guessing it’s not exactly a sun-washed, candy-floss room with Carly Rae Jepsen on the stereo. The outside is sewage-sage — as attractive as it sounds — ornamented with a rust box stamped out with army-tag lettering reading “cocktails”. They are not, you gather, f***ing about. Down the stairs the air is rinsed with red neon light bleeding from behind a bar stacked high with a thousand-and-one curiosities. Favourite bottles can always be found.

And here you might be thinking: steady on Dave, isn’t that a bit on-the-nose for a speakeasy? To which the answer is: yes, because it’s the sister of Shoreditch’s Cocktail Trading Company, but also: who cares?

It’s a lot easier not to care, I’ve found, if Murder Inc. is used as a nightcap joint, when another drink is fancied but — crucial this — bankruptcy isn’t. Drinks are £12 across the board, which these days feels dismally close to decent value. And so I come to this bar a fair bit, because Sundays aside, it is always there, open daily till midnight, and till 2am on the weekend. I have my system: I never start an evening here; I tend to stay late; and I either order off-menu or quiz the encyclopedic types with the swizzle sticks for something new to try. The stuff to know, they know it. And, following these rules, I always leave in love. Take this blueprint, scribble your amendments.

But now is probably the moment to raise the one flaw which, if not handled cautiously, could be fatal. Ready? It’s the menu. I know, I know. It does have redeeming qualities — no boring origin stories, a good number of fauxtails, the generously-spirited list of decent food and drink nearby for anyone carrying on — but it is not a menu to navigate alone. I am not at my best left unsupervised. I shuddered at the sugar when our first order arrived. The Blockbuster (gin, fennel, plum wine, beach, fizz) was anything but. Were the Middle-Aged Waiter (scotch, campari, egg white, citrus, almond-cherry) not a drink but a man, I’d worry about his diabetes. I don’t need drinks to be serious, but I do need them to be good. So we replaced them with Martinis, which were.

I’m taking it as an off-night. We left quickly. It seemed like it might rain and the idea came up for a quick one at Kettner’s. “Should have come here first,” my friend said, and I nodded yes, thinking about parachutes and planes.

Cocktails from £12, 36 Hanway Street, W1T 1UP, murderinclondon.com