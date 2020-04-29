David Dobrik's Net Worth is So Much Higher Than You Would Think

From Seventeen

David Dobrik is one of the most popular YouTubers, but he didn't get there over night. In fact, he put in a lot of work to get to this point. Born on July 23, 1996 in Košice, Slovakia, David's family moved to Illinois when he was six. He didn't make his first YouTube video until 2015, when he was 16. Since then, his career has blown up, and he is now worth quite a lot of cash.

David can thank YouTube for his fame — and fortune. In the past five years, David has accumulated almost 17 million subscribers, with each of his videos getting anywhere from 6 to 26 million views. Nailbuzz predicts that David makes about $24,000 a day from ads on his videos on that channel. He also has another channel, David Dobrik Too, which boasts 7.6 million subscribers and Nailbuzz says those videos bring in $4,750 a day.

David can also be credited for creating the highly successful "Vlog Squad," which includes fellow YouTubers like Josh Peck and Jason Nash.

David has been recognized extensively for his work, winning multiple Shorty and Streamy Awards throughout the years, and even picking up the Kids Choice Award for Social Star in 2019. He even hosted the Teen Choice Awards back in August 2019 alongside Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene star Lucy Hale.

However, David may be losing out on some YouTube revenue these days — because of quarantine rules in effect due to the Coronavirus pandemic, David says videos for this channel are "impossible" to film.

The YouTuber has also made his way onto the big screen. He has been featured in movies like An Interrogation, FML, and Logan Paul's movie, Airplane Mode, as well as TV shows The Honest Show, Prank U, and The Pain of Painting. He's also a judge on the Nickelodeon show America's Most Musical Family.

Of course, like many celebs, David also has a merch shop which definitely rakes in the dough.

Now, David has a new venture, David's Disposable. The app lets users take pics that resemble those from '90s disposable cameras. Even though the app is free, there is a $1 subscription fee to unlock all of its features.

Clearly, David is wildly successful at just 23 years old. After all, most 20-year-olds can't afford a $2.5 million home in LA. Currently, multiple sources say his net worth is around $7 million, although Nailbuzz says it's about $30 million.





