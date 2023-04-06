David Dickinson denies claims he’s quitting Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years

David Dickinson has denied reports that he is quitting Dickinson’s Real Deal (ITV)

TV veteran David Dickinson has denied reports he’s quitting Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years.

It was alleged that the presenter, 81, had made the decision to step away from the ITV series following 15 seasons on air so he can spend more time with his wife of 55 years Lorne Lesley, a former cabaret star.

A show insider told MailOnline: “It’s an open secret on Dickinson’s Real Deal that David will be leaving the show after filming the upcoming series.

“He’s absolutely adored fronting the show. It’s been a huge success for the channel and viewers still love it 16 years after it launched.

“David’s had such an incredible career in showbiz so far and has no intention of quitting TV for good, and is still open to exploring further opportunities.”

However, a rep for Dickinson told the Mirror: “David has no plans to retire from Dickinson’s Real Deal, a show he still very much enjoys making, and is hugely looking forward working on the upcoming series later this month.”

Dickinson pictured with his wife Lorne Lesley in 2004 (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the broadcaster said they have yet to decide about the future of the show and whether it will continue without Dickinson at the helm.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The current series of Dickinson’s Real Deal is in production and filming throughout spring and summer. No decisions have been made on future series beyond that.”

The Standard has contacted David Dickinson’s rep for comment.

The much-loved presenter has been dealing antiques for over three decades and earned a legion of fans while presenting BBC One’s Bargain Hunt until 2004.

During his tenure on the series, Dickinson became known for his catchphrases “real bobby-dazzler” and “cheap as chips”.

Then in 2006, he swapped the BBC for ITV where he began fronting Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Aside from antiques, he starred on the first ever series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 when he was paired up with former professional dancer Camilla Dallerup.

Then a year after his stint on the BBC ballroom, the TV star went on to appear in ITV series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!