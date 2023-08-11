David Dastmalchian on landing a joke surrounded by comedy icons in Weird : 'I crapped my pants, man'

David Dastmalchian is having a big year. He's popped up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Boston Strangler, The Boogeyman, and Oppenheimer, and he's got a big role in the new Dracula film The Last Voyage of the Demeter. But the recent role that just about made him soil himself? That was a cameo in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

In a recent interview with Slash Film, the veteran character actor looked back on the star-studded pool scene in the film about "Weird" Al Yankovic.

"If you can imagine being an actor not known for being funny, who isn't particularly funny, who is a character actor that has brought to life maybe some pretty oddball characters, but definitely not in the comedic space," Dastmalchian said, "walking through a set where I'm going past Emo Philips as Salvador Dalí and Conan O'Brien as Andy Warhol and Jack Black as Wolfman Jack, and you've got the Lonely Island guys there and Paul F. Tompkins. And it seemed like every funny person in the world is in this poolside set. I mean, Nina West is there as Divine. It was out of control."

Jack Black and David Dastmalchian in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

What made it so nerve-racking was that among all the heavy hitters, Dastmalchian had the punchline for the scene. "I was so baffled that Al, because I'm friends with Al and he had asked me if I would do this part," he said. "When I got there and realized what was going on, I crapped my pants, man."

He continued: "I was like, you've got to land the joke. I've got to land a joke. And I'm surrounded by people who professionally land jokes every five minutes and are really good at it. So I guess, to me, it was the first time we really buttoned that scene and they yelled 'cut,' and Jack Black gave me a big hug and a high-five and thought it was funny."

The scene proves Dastmalchian has some versatility and backs up his claim in the interview that he'd make a great Bond villain. Hard to disagree there.

