David Culley walks into a Texans franchise that Deshaun Watson wants out of. Here's what Houston is getting in its new hire.

Terez Paylor
·Senior NFL writer

As word got around that Houston hired the Baltimore RavensDavid Culley as its new head coach, news that a source confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Wednesday night, there was no shortage of Texans fans lighting the internet ablaze about the decision.

Culley, at age 65, will become the fourth-oldest coach in the NFL and the oldest first-time head coach in NFL history, according to Elias Sports. He’s the only Black man to be hired in this year’s head coaching cycle. He has never been a coordinator during his 27 years in the league and wasn’t a regular on the interview circuit.

While many Texans fans were searching to figure out who their new coach is, there were plenty of people in the league happy to see Culley get an opportunity that often eludes older, longtime NFL assistants, even though he faces a tough task in turning around a Texans franchise currently in a tense standoff with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly requested a trade, a demand Yahoo Sports confirmed, and isn’t backing down off the request following news of Culley’s hire.

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens receiver coach David Culley during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens receiver coach David Culley during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“One of my favorite people in the business,” one NFL source told me.

“You won’t be able to find one person in the league that genuinely doesn’t like him,” a second NFL source told me.

Indeed, during his decades as an NFL assistant and 16 years as a college assistant, Culley has worked for three Super Bowl-winning coaches — Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Bill Cowher — and made a lot of friends along the way. He has earned a lot of respect along the way, and it’s not hard to find people, be it on the coaching, scouting or player side, who praise him for the way he selflessly coached them up and helped them develop.

“Great communicator, can talk to anyone,” a third NFL source told me.

For nearly two decades, Culley was a valued member of Reid’s coaching staff. After spending 1999-2012 as Reid’s receivers coach in Philadelphia, Culley joined Reid in Kansas City in 2013 to hold the same position plus the assistant head coach title.

When he ultimately left in Jan. 2017 to become the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks coach, he did so because he knew in an increasingly quarterback-driven league, if he ever wanted to become a head coach he’d have a better chance of doing so by — you guessed it — working with the quarterback.

And with that role essentially filled in Kansas City by the likes of Matt Nagy and assistant quarterbacks coach Corey Matthaei, Culley knew he had to leave to give himself a shot at fulfilling his dream of being a head coach, one that ultimately came true Wednesday night but certainly won’t be the easiest to navigate.

‘Houston needs someone like him’

Culley walks into a complicated situation in Houston, one that a league source described as the “least desirable” of the seven head coaching job openings.

The Texans are coming off a brutal 4-12 season. They have an aging roster saddled with one of the league’s worst defenses (30th in DVOA in 2020), a lack of premium draft capital (no first- or second-round picks in 2021) and a tricky salary-cap situation as they’re projected to be $18 million over the cap in 2021, according to Over The Cap.

As if that wasn’t enough, Culley is also charged with healing a broken culture, as Texans players soured on longtime (and now fired) coach Bill O’Brien and his abrasiveness. By the way players spoke during the course of the season, being a Texan hasn’t been much fun for a while.

Watson himself voiced that sentiment when he said late in the season that the team needed “a culture shift.”

While Culley coached Watson in the 2019 Pro Bowl — reportedly to good results — there’s reason to believe that, through no fault of Culley’s, Watson intends to stick to his demand for a ticket out of town. His no-trade clause complicates matters for Houston.

Houston has Watson under contract for the next five seasons after signing a $156 million extension in September, so will they capitulate to his request? The Texans can fine him significantly for sitting out of minicamp and beyond, and if he retires, they can attempt to recoup millions of bonus money.

Given the team’s middling roster and the monster return Watson could bring back via trade, perhaps the Texans will cave to this request and yield to a rebuild, despite initial signals that they will not.

Regardless of how the Watson situation shakes out, it significantly doesn’t change the necessity of Culley getting the two things those who know him say he’ll need to win in Houston: time to rebuild the roster and trust from the front office to adequately do much his way, especially with superiors, namely ownership, who has already bungled the Watson situation to a legendary degree.

“Without [trust], you’ve got no chance,” one source told me. “Trust him to make decisions and be a big part of the process.”

Will Houston give Culley what he needs to success?

Provided Culley gets those two things, there’s reason to believe his perpetually upbeat demeanor will, at the very least, help change the pall in the locker room that exists in Houston.

“Great human, has energy and a brightness about him,” a fourth source told me. “He will make it light and fun, he will put the players first.”

“Houston needs someone like him,” another source told me.

We’ll know the answer to that “trust” factor soon enough. Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Culley will have control over the coaching staff and the gameday roster, while new general manager Nick Caserio — who reportedly made the hire — will have final say on all personnel matters.

But soon, likely at his introductory news conference, Culley will be asked if the Texans’ recent staffing decisions were truly his. Per reports, holdover offensive coordinator Tim Kelly — who I’ve been told Watson likes — will return for his eighth season. That tells me it may be part of the team’s effort to ease Watson’s angst, a sign of its intentions to keep him. Meanwhile, longtime Bears coach Lovie Smith is widely expected to be Culley’s new defensive coordinator. NFL Network reported that former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is also expected to join his staff.

Even if the Texans are operating like a top-down organization, one where the front office has more decision-making juice than others, it’s hard to see this as a losing proposition for Culley. He’s a man who was repeatedly described to me as having “zero” ego, one who will be focused on empowering the staff around him in hopes of fashioning the team-wide buy-in necessary to build the positive culture that is necessary to win games.

Don’t underestimate how big of an opportunity this is for Culley. After all these years — at 65, three years older than the Chiefs’ Reid — he finally gets a chance to be The Head Honcho in a league where opportunities like this don’t come around often, even when you’re a good man who has worked as hard as he does and is as beloved as he is.

For as many people inside and outside the league who are wondering whether this will work, there are as many who are rooting for him like crazy.

“He has paid his dues in the league,” a fifth source told me. “I’m happy for him.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Source: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

  • Masahiro Tanaka returning to original Japanese team after 7 seasons with Yankees

    Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.

  • Naomi Osaka becomes part-owner of NWSL's North Carolina Courage

    Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.

  • Spurs coach Gregg Popovich receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of NBA's awareness campaign

    Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.

  • 10 things: Raptors scrap and compete, but just can't get over the hump against Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Thatcher Demko dynamite as Canucks easily defeat slumping Senators

    The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.

  • Stafford vs. Watson: Who's the better option?

    Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.

  • Report: Blue Jays finalizing trade with Mets to acquire pitcher Steven Matz

    Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.

  • Joel Embiid not happy after shove from LeBron James: 'If it was me, I would have probably been ejected'

    The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse pinpoints why offense struggled vs. Bucks

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.

  • Jim Rutherford's run in Pittsburgh was unlike anything we have seen

    Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.

  • Hawks G Kris Dunn (ankle) out at least another 2 weeks

    Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. Dunn, who signed with the Hawks as a free agent, has yet to play for his new team. He underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29. The Hawks said Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss the next six games and likely more before he's fully recovered. The Hawks have been plagued by injuries in the first month of the season. Guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (fractured right knee) and Rajon Rondo (sprained left ankle) are currently sidelined along with Dunn, who was expected to be a defensive stopper in the Atlanta backcourt. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Sources: WNBA star Aerial Powers to sign with Minnesota Lynx

    Powers, 27, was playing at an All-Star level last season in the Florida bubble with the Washington Mystics, averaging career highs in points (16.3), rebounds (4.8) and field-goal percentage (46.4).

  • Offseason pressing questions: If the WR position is more stacked than ever, what does it mean for 2021 fantasy football?

    Ever since 2018, the WR position in reality and fantasy has been increasing in talent and consistency. Matt Harmon analyzes what another influx of elite skill will mean in 2021.

  • Report: Chelsea Gray to sign with Aces after 5 years with Sparks

    After five years and a WNBA championship, Chelsea Gray is leaving the Sparks to sign with the Aces.

  • What the history of all-time great NBA scoring trios tells us about the Brooklyn Nets' title chances

    All three Brooklyn Nets stars — Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — are on course to average in excess of 20 points per game. They would be the 23rd trio to accomplish that feat, and the history of their NBA predecessors suggests winning a championship with similar roster construction is a long-shot at best.

  • Milik and Marseille could be right match at the right time

    PARIS — After months without playing, Arkadiusz Milik is raring to go. After weeks of poor results, Marseille is desperate to turn fortunes around. So their paths could be crossing at just the right time. “The people really want me, especially the coach, the sporting director. They pushed for the transfer,” said Milik, who joined Marseille from Napoli this month. “I came here to show myself and I hope I’m going to do it.” Marseille fans will certainly hope so, too. A run of four straight defeats and three goals scored in the past five games have derailed what had looked like a run for the title. Marseille has dropped down to sixth place. After a substitute appearance last weekend, Milik could make his full debut at home against fifth-place Rennes on Saturday. Both are chasing a Champions League spot next season, a valuable cash injection amid the financial decimation sustained by French clubs because of the coronavirus and a collapsed TV deal. After a bright start, including victory at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille's form has nosedived amid ongoing tensions between playmaker Dimitri Payet and winger Florian Thauvin. They reportedly had a heated argument following the 2-1 home loss to Nimes two weeks ago. The intensity of Marseille's fans can be uplifting in the good times, but also intimidating when things are going wrong. Milik experienced similar pressure with the passionate Tifosi at Napoli, so it gives the 26-year-old forward an idea of what lies in store. “The last results are not the best,” Milik said. “Of course in this kind of city like Marseille the expectation is very high. People expect always expect you to win, and I know that.” Marseille is the only French club to have won the Champions League, in 1993. “The club has a huge history, amazing stadium,” Milik said. “I have played already a couple of times in this stadium, at Euro 2016 and also a friendly game against Marseille with Napoli.” A lot rests on Milik's imposing shoulders, given that striker Dario Benedetto has mustered only four goals in 24 games this season. But fans should perhaps not expect too much, too soon, given Milik did not play at all for Napoli this season. His only games were for Poland, linking up with prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, and his last goal came in October against Finland. Although strong with his back to goal and good in the air — as befits his imposing stature — Milik is also a considerably skilled and versatile striker with quick feet in the penalty box. He made a bright start for Napoli after joining from Ajax for 35 million euros ($42.3 million) five years ago, netting twice on a his debut against AC Milan and grabbing two more braces in his first nine games. Then came serious injuries. He twice ruptured his cruciate knee ligament within the space of a year — first in his left knee, then his right. A stop-start Napoli career saw him net 48 goals in four seasons with a best return of 20 two seasons ago under coach Carlo Ancelotti. His winning penalty in the Italian Cup final shootout against Juventus last June actually proved to be Milik's parting gift to the fans, because after refusing to sign a long-term deal he was frozen out. For the Marseille move to go through, Milik penned a new one-year deal with Napoli — which then loaned him to Marseille with an option to buy for 8 million euros ($9.7 million) plus 5 million ($6 million) in bonuses and a profit on any future sale. Milik is looking forward to hearing Marseille's notoriously passionate supporters at the 67,400-capacity Stade Velodrome — when they eventually return. “The fans (are) the real strength of this team because with this full stadium the team can go amazing things," Milik said. "Without them it's very hard, but I can promise I'm going to leave my heart on the pitch.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Deshaun Watson's trade request sets up a feeding frenzy unlike any the NFL has seen before

    Deshaun Watson has requested that the Houston Texans deal him, which sets in motion what should be the biggest trade in NFL history. 

  • WNBA free agency tracker: Chelsea Gray headed to Las Vegas

    Keep up with the rumors, signings and trades.

  • Canadian guard Carr takes his mental and physical game to a new level at Minnesota

    After a sophomore season that was decent, but in his view not good enough, Marcus Carr returned home to Toronto to double down on his college basketball career. The 21-year-old junior at Minnesota worked out two to three times a day. He focused on diet and sleep. He practised meditation. Carr arrived back on campus in the fall a leaner and quicker version of himself, and the work clearly paid off -- he's emerged as one of the NCAA's top point guards this season. Carr's not the type to chronicle his work -- his social media presence is virtually non-existent -- so his off-season transformation might have taken some by surprise. But not his brother Duane Notice. "He likes to let his game do the talking, so after COVID hit, he came home and I saw him work in the gym like never before, taking it to a whole new level mentally and physically, trying to get the upper hand so that when the season came around, he'd be ready," said Notice, a former Raptors 905 guard. "To see him play this well, I'm really proud of him. But I saw it coming." Carr was named one of the 10 finalists this week for the Bob Cousy award, given to the best point guard in the NCAA. He leads Minnesota with 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, and has been key in leading the Gophers (11-5) to wins over Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Michigan. Carr entered the NBA draft but then withdrew his name, and said he used the feedback he gained from that experience to fuel his off-season work. "It triggered in my mind that I could be this close to reaching my lifelong dream," he said. "So, it was kind of it's now or never, I took it head on and just went as hard as I could. Harder than I ever knew I could go before." Vidal Massiah, who's coached Carr since he was 12, said the chance to spend a few weeks working one-on-one with the Gophers guard over the summer was a silver lining of COVID-19. "He really put an emphasis on his conditioning, his body fat percentage, changing his eating habits, really trying to be a pro. So that that's kind of where we probably spend most of our time in terms of conversation, what needed to happen," said Massiah, who coaches the Northern Kings AAU program. "He really took those fundamentals to heart. It wasn't rocket science: Eat better food, make better choices, and keep working out, and get your body in the best shape of your life." Massiah is a big believer in the benefits of meditation, and said he first explored it back in 2003 when he signed his first pro contract overseas. "I dived into learning how your mind and body connect in regards to performance. Everyone says basketball is 90 percent mental," he said. "It's really having that mental and emotional balance to stay in the moment. "That was kind of the secret in my back pocket." Massiah sent a book on meditation to Carr when he was playing high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. "I'm really happy he's taking (meditation) seriously," Massiah said. "There are games I'll text him after and say, 'Hey keep working on your mental game, I can see it coming through in the way you're playing. You're totally present, you're not distracted. You're not worried about missed shots or turnovers. You're just fully engaged.'" The six-foot-two, 195-pound Carr is an imposing presence on the floor. He credits his years playing in the family driveway in Vaughan, Ont., with Notice. The two would watch games, then head outside to imitate what they'd seen. Carr might be Chris Paul. Notice, who's five years Carr's senior, would often be Vince Carter. "He just used to beat me up," Carr said with a laugh. "That's why I'm able to take the beating on the court now." Notice was playing with the Hamilton Honey Badgers in the CEBL Summer Series in July when he ruptured his Achilles tendon. Carr, who'd torn his ACL in high school, called his big brother that night in hospital with some advice. "He told me what to expect throughout my rehab process, he said I'm going to have negative days and down days, but to stay the course," Notice said. "It was cool to have that mentor-mentee relationship switch around. He inspires me and I inspire him. It's like we're both each other's big brothers." Minnesota plays Purdue on Saturday. Carr is one of numerous Canadians playing well in an NCAA season rocked by COVID-19. Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., has led Gonzaga to an undefeated season thus far. Vancouver's Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley) leads the NCAA in rebounding with 14.9 a game. Josh Primo of Mississauga, Ont., (Alabama) was named Southeastern Conference freshman of the week on Monday. Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse), AJ Lawson (South Carolina) and Emanuel Miller (Texas A&M) are other Canadian players to watch. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press