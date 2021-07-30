David Cross Update On Bob Odenkirk: “You Will Be Hearing From Him Soon”

David Cross shared some good news about his friend and Mr. Show partner Bob Odenkirk today, promising fans that Odenkirk himself will be surfacing soon.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!,” Cross said about Odenkirk, who suffered what was described as a “heart related incident” on the Albuquerque, New Mexico set of Better Call Saul Tuesday night.

Continued Cross, “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Earlier this week, reps for Odenkirk said the actor was in stable condition, and his son, Nate Odenkirk, assured fans that his dad is “going to be okay.”

