David Crosby Remembers Jerry Garcia: ‘He Did Not Play for Money — He Was Chasing the Notes’

Rock fans think of David Crosby’s name in so many cases as part of something with commas or ampersands involved — the duo Crosby & Nash, the trio Crosby, Stills & Nash, and the quartet that added Young to make it a foursome — but there was another key collaborator in the late ’60s and early ’70s whose name was never so formally conjoined to Crosby’s: Jerry Garcia. The central figure of the Grateful Dead was clearly grateful to frequently enter into Crosby’s orbit, most especially on “If I Could Only Remember My Name,” the solo debut on which Garcia played so crucial a part, Crosby nearly considers him a co-producer — especially as he thinks back on unspoken bonds of friendship that got cemented during that emotionally rough patch in his life.

In celebrating Garcia 25 years after his passing on Aug. 9, 1995, Variety could think of no greater Jerry booster to speak with than Crosby. As long as he’s alive and has anything to do with it, no one will have a problem remembering Garcia’s name.

VARIETY: At one point on Twitter, someone asked you who you from the music realm you missed the most, and in one word, you said Garcia. Is that still who you’d name, if you had to?

CROSBY: Yeah. Of all of the people that I can think of that I’ve really loved as musicians — and then there are some stunners in there that I miss; I miss (Jimi) Hendrix, I miss Janis (Joplin), I miss my friend Cass (Elliott), I miss a lot of people that I lost — yeah, I probably miss him the most. If I had had to pick somebody to represent musicians to the world and to the universe, I would have picked him. He cared about the right things. I don’t know how to explain it really well, but we’ve got to try. The most valuable thing in the world to him other than his family was the music, and he wanted it all the time. He would walk in the room and, yeah, he would talk to you about regular s— and he could be a regular guy and you could go have a meal or a beer. But what he really wanted to do was pick up the guitar. And the minute he and I started to play anything, it got good, right away, immediately — which is not possible, all the time. But every single time that I sat down with him to play anything, it got magical. And you can’t ignore a thing like that, if it happens right in front of you over and over again. .. I just was entranced by that.

I loved the guy. He was a sweet guy and he was funny as s—. And he was very, very bright and curious and interested in science and in the world and in people. But above all, man, he was a musician. Above all.

When we think of Jerry Garcia, we never really think of him in any kind of isolation, the way we would so many music superstars. We think of him in collaboration, whether with the Dead or playing bluegrass or with other side projects or just playing on albums like yours.

It’s the same thing I do, and of course I loved it. It’s how it should be. That’s how you learn new stuff is cross-pollinating with other musicians. I go and I play with Jason Isbell, and he’s got some s— I haven’t got. I learn something from him. I go play with Bonnie Raitt and I listen to how she sings a song and I learn three new things, because that’s how good she is. I love making music with other human beings. I know that a lot of people really love to do it by themselves and that’s really their thing. They want to play all the instruments and make the whole record themselves. It’s kind of an ego trip, but I understand it, and if you’re capable of doing it, you might as well — it’d be fun. But it’s not my thing. My thing is chemistry with other human beings. And Jerry had that to the max. I never met anybody who was better at it. You played three notes, and he would play number four and five.

We had a blast every time we’d see each other. A smile would blossom on both of our faces. We would reach for a guitar and go get happy. And it was just as dependable as day following the night, you know?

You’ve said, though, that it was challenging playing on stage with the Dead. And I didn’t know if that was because of just the fact that their arrangements were malleable…

“Malleable” — there’s a great word. It’s because the arrangements are long and extremely complex. And trying to learn the Grateful Dead’s music, you better be in the Grateful Dead for life if you want to learn that s—. That is some complex s—, and in odd time signatures and with all kinds of arrangement differences. Because they liked complex s—. It makes it interesting for ‘em. But trying to sit in with the Dead? [Chuckles.] Man, I tried that, and it’s not a real successful thing to do. You know, if you’re a lead guitar player, you can do it. You can sit in on almost anything if you’re a lead player. You know, Jason, for instance, or (Stephen) Stills or anybody that can play lead can sit in with anybody. But I can’t. I’m not a lead player, and I need to be able to contribute something to the song. And so most of the times that I’ve sat in with the Dead, the only part that I was really able to contribute was singing something. I can’t really play along with them. They’ve already got a really good rhythm guitar player, and they don’t need two of them.

